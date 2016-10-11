RSS

Karmakanic

The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:53 PM Album Reviews

Here is an incomplete list of products Twin Sister's "All Around and Away We Go" could be used to sell: high-speed Internet, puppy chow, Maxi pads, Toyotas, the Droid network, flights to Hawaii, conditioner and yogurt. Hazy with a colorf.. more

Jul 15, 2010 6:31 PM On Music

What began as one of numerous side projects for members of The Flower Kings, Sweden's purveyors of traditional progressive rock, has evolved into a respectable five-man entity. Karmakanic, helmed by Flower Kings bassist Jonas Reingold along... more

Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

