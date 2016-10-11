Karmakanic
Karmakanic: DOT (InsideOut Music)
The Swedish progressive-rock band Karmakanic doesn’t fool around on its fifth studio album, inspired by author/astronomer Carl Sagan and simply called DOT. Band founder and bassist Jonas Reingold recruited no fewer than 11 other vocalists. ... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:53 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Quietly Wondrous World of Twin Sister
Here is an incomplete list of products Twin Sister's "All Around and Away We Go" could be used to sell: high-speed Internet, puppy chow, Maxi pads, Toyotas, the Droid network, flights to Hawaii, conditioner and yogurt. Hazy with a colorf.. more
Jul 15, 2010 6:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
What began as one of numerous side projects for members of The Flower Kings, Sweden's purveyors of traditional progressive rock, has evolved into a respectable five-man entity. Karmakanic, helmed by Flower Kings bassist Jonas Reingold along... more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 1 Comments