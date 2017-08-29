Karyn Rotker
Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that s... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Weigh In on Proposed $1.1 Billion Expansion of I-94
The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
The Voter ID Decision Is Bigger Than You Think
Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more
May 7, 2014 1:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Court Order May Force Wisconsin DOT To Improve Public Transit
Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more
May 22, 2013 3:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features