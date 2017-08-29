RSS

Karyn Rotker

aclucivlib.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that s... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:37 PM Saving Our Democracy

freeway.jpg.jpe

The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 10 Comments

dsc_0205.jpg.jpe

Last week, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down Wisconsin’s Republican-backed voter ID law, a landmark judicial decision in the hard-fought battle over more

May 7, 2014 1:04 AM News Features

r-101-highway-construction-large570.jpg.jpe

Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more

May 22, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES