Kat Kneevers
Uplifting, Industrial and Beautiful: Tom Fruin’s Water Tower
Tom Fruin’s Coakley Brothers Watertower fits seamlessly into its setting as an echo of Walker’s Point’s past, but with a refreshing and even uplifting sense of the present. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:07 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Pedro Vélez’s Quiet Protest at Latino Arts
Describing his work as “visual essays" in response to the 2016 election, Pedro Vélez’s paintings are expressions of anger and anxiety. His exhibition, “Emojis, Lies, Instagram Muses, and Headline News," is on display at Latino Arts. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:32 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Victorian Sci-Fi at Art*Bar's 'Steampunk Junque'
The steampunk subculture is broadly interpreted artistically and curatorially at Art*Bar’s “Steampunk Junque" exhibit. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:21 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Women and the Changing Dynamics of Power at Woodland Pattern
The exhibition at Woodland Pattern Book Center, “Vicki, with an i," is organized by Michelle Grabner and features six artists addressing what is described as “the changing power dynamics afforded women in western culture." more
Sep 5, 2017 2:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Nohl Fellowship Exhibit at the Haggerty Museum Explores History and Identity
The Nohl Fellowship exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art showcases recent work of artists who received this prestigious award in 2016. The exhibit focuses on identity and history. more
Aug 29, 2017 3:52 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Figuring the Human Body at Portrait Society
“NOW Figuration" at Portrait Society Gallery is a group exhibition in response to an exhibit held 35 years ago at the Milwaukee Art Museum called “New Figuration in America." The primary question for both is the same—what do represent... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:23 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Photocopies Gone Astray in Shane Walsh's 'Xpressor'
Shane Walsh’s paintings exhibition, “Xpressor," at The Alice Wilds in Walker’s Point, translates impressions of misstepped photocopies into compositions that borrow techniques of sampling, remixing, paste-up and collage in a purely non-f... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:16 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Vietnam the Inspiration for Jim Finnerty's 'Final-Final' at Grove Gallery
Vietnam veteran Jim Finnerty turned to painting to confront his wartime experiences. His work is on exhibit at Grove Gallery. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Order, Chaos and 'Joy' of Rashid Johnson at Milwaukee Art Museum
Provocative work by contemporary African-American artist Rashid Johnson is on exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Street Canvas Brightens Bay View with Eye-catching Murals
Collectively titled Street Canvas, a new set of murals in Bay View originated as a plan by the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business District as a means of adding more visual interest to the area. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:43 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Dairyland Becomes 'A State of Fashion' at Museum of Wisconsin Art
We must eat, we must sleep, we must wear…something. For some people this is a nonissue, solved by simply grabbing the nearest T-shirt and jeans. For oth,Visual Arts more
Jul 18, 2017 12:12 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Everyday Magic at Jewish Museum Milwaukee's 'Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective'
“Moments and Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective" at Jewish Museum Milwaukee presents the work of a local artist who took life around him as the inspiration for his art. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:22 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Seeing Through 'Transplant Eyes' at Walker’s Point Arts Center
From esoteric photographs to the suggestions of body parts, a powerful mix of images and reference points are part of the exhibition “Transplant Eyes" at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:37 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
'Safety Cones' and Sculpture in Milwaukee's Downtown
Temporary public art is on display during the summer months in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:13 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Claire Stigliani: Facets of Fantasy at Tory Folliard
Kat Kneevers’ review of “Claire Stigliani: Dream Within a Dream" at Milwaukee’s Tory Folliard Gallery. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Paul Druecke Contemplates Time at Green Gallery and Milwaukee Art Museum
Review of two exhibitions by Milwaukee artist Paul Druecke: “About One Minute" at Green Gallery and “A Social Event Archive" at Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Altered Spaces, Hard Edges in Nina Bednarski's 'Otherlands 5-D'
Review of Nina Bednarski’s “Otherlands 5-D" at Grove Gallery. more
May 30, 2017 2:45 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Milwaukee Artists 'Drawn' to Portrait Society Exhibit
A review of “Drawn Out," an exhibit at Portrait Society Gallery featuring drawings by Todd Mrozinski, Melissa Lee Johnson and Adolph Rosenblatt along with the On the Wing project. more
May 23, 2017 2:14 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Strange Places, Intriguing Stories at Tory Folliard Gallery
Review of two complimentary exhibits, by T. L. Solien and Erika Nordqvist, at Tory Folliard Gallery more
May 16, 2017 3:51 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Thirty and Strong, Walker’s Point Art Center Celebrates Milestone Year
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more
May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts