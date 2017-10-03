RSS

Kat Kneevers

Tom Fruin’s Coakley Brothers Watertower fits seamlessly into its setting as an echo of Walker’s Point’s past, but with a refreshing and even uplifting sense of the present. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:07 PM Visual Arts

Describing his work as “visual essays" in response to the 2016 election, Pedro Vélez’s paintings are expressions of anger and anxiety. His exhibition, “Emojis, Lies, Instagram Muses, and Headline News," is on display at Latino Arts. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:32 PM Visual Arts

The steampunk subculture is broadly interpreted artistically and curatorially at Art*Bar’s “Steampunk Junque" exhibit. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:21 PM Visual Arts

The exhibition at Woodland Pattern Book Center, “Vicki, with an i," is organized by Michelle Grabner and features six artists addressing what is described as “the changing power dynamics afforded women in western culture." more

Sep 5, 2017 2:38 PM Visual Arts

The Nohl Fellowship exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art showcases recent work of artists who received this prestigious award in 2016. The exhibit focuses on identity and history. more

Aug 29, 2017 3:52 PM Visual Arts

“NOW Figuration" at Portrait Society Gallery is a group exhibition in response to an exhibit held 35 years ago at the Milwaukee Art Museum called “New Figuration in America." The primary question for both is the same—what do represent... more

Aug 22, 2017 2:23 PM Visual Arts

Shane Walsh’s paintings exhibition, “Xpressor," at The Alice Wilds in Walker’s Point, translates impressions of misstepped photocopies into compositions that borrow techniques of sampling, remixing, paste-up and collage in a purely non-f... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:16 PM Visual Arts

Vietnam veteran Jim Finnerty turned to painting to confront his wartime experiences. His work is on exhibit at Grove Gallery. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:24 PM Visual Arts

Provocative work by contemporary African-American artist Rashid Johnson is on exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:00 PM Visual Arts

Collectively titled Street Canvas, a new set of murals in Bay View originated as a plan by the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business District as a means of adding more visual interest to the area. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:43 PM Visual Arts

We must eat, we must sleep, we must wear…something. For some people this is a nonissue, solved by simply grabbing the nearest T-shirt and jeans. For oth,Visual Arts more

Jul 18, 2017 12:12 PM Visual Arts

“Moments and Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective" at Jewish Museum Milwaukee presents the work of a local artist who took life around him as the inspiration for his art. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:22 PM Visual Arts

From esoteric photographs to the suggestions of body parts, a powerful mix of images and reference points are part of the exhibition “Transplant Eyes" at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:37 AM Visual Arts

Temporary public art is on display during the summer months in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:13 PM Visual Arts

Kat Kneevers’ review of “Claire Stigliani: Dream Within a Dream" at Milwaukee’s Tory Folliard Gallery. more

Jun 13, 2017 2:00 PM Visual Arts

Review of two exhibitions by Milwaukee artist Paul Druecke: “About One Minute" at Green Gallery and “A Social Event Archive" at Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:38 PM Visual Arts

Review of Nina Bednarski’s “Otherlands 5-D" at Grove Gallery. more

May 30, 2017 2:45 PM Visual Arts

A review of “Drawn Out," an exhibit at Portrait Society Gallery featuring drawings by Todd Mrozinski, Melissa Lee Johnson and Adolph Rosenblatt along with the On the Wing project. more

May 23, 2017 2:14 PM Visual Arts

Review of two complimentary exhibits, by T. L. Solien and Erika Nordqvist, at Tory Folliard Gallery more

May 16, 2017 3:51 PM Visual Arts

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more

May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Visual Arts

