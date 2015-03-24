RSS

Kat Murrell

artreview_gallerygrand.jpg.jpe

A retrospective exhibition by artist Colleen Kassner features work intimately linked to her internal and external life. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:00 PM Visual Arts

artreview_toryfolliard_courtesyoftoryfolliardgallery.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Tory Folliard Gallery

James Winn’s body of new paintings, on view at Tory Folliard Gallery, clothes the sprawling land in a mantle of light inspired by art historical predecessors and his attachment to nature. more

Mar 17, 2015 7:49 PM Visual Arts

art_rev.jpg.jpe

The David Barnett Gallery’s current installation, “Art for the Beginning Collector,” includes pieces by more than 49 artists priced at $600 and under. more

Mar 10, 2015 9:42 PM Visual Arts

artreview_miad_a.jpg.jpe

For “Engendered,” curator Niki Johnson selected 20 artists for work that addresses the myriad ways sex can be interpreted. more

Feb 10, 2015 8:28 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

artreview_haggerty_c.jpg.jpe

Mila Teshaieva’s exhibit at the Haggery Museum of Art questions private identity, the political state and modern society, while the concurrent exhibit, “States of Uncertainty” (featuring artists Yael Bartana, Aleksandra Domanović and Shi... more

Jan 27, 2015 9:08 PM Visual Arts

artreview_grohman.jpg.jpe

“The Art of the Milwaukee Road” at the Grohmann Museum offers a ticket to the yesteryear of train travel. The exhibition emphasizes the line’s passenger travel with photographs, prints and other ephemera reflecting the sleek design and b... more

Jan 20, 2015 8:47 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

artreview_copa.jpg.jpe

It is the eighth year for the Coalition of Photographic Artists (CoPA) exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. The more than 40 pieces included were juried by Graeme Reid and Gary Tuma. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:36 PM Visual Arts

artreview_latinoarts.jpg.jpe

Latino Arts’ current visual art exhibition, “Tango Colores,” is a collection of paintings by Pacia Sallomi exploring the world of tango through color and form. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:24 PM Visual Arts

artreview_franciscoxmora_fateddance_paintedstories.jpg.jpe

The Museum of Wisconsin Art on the Lake presents “Cuentame un Cuento: Painted Stories by Francisco X. Mora,” an exhibition of works by the Milwaukee-based Mexican American artist whose paintings explore the equation between memory and im... more

Dec 9, 2014 9:44 PM Visual Arts 2 Comments

artreview_miad_a.jpg.jpe

“Vital Technology” is an exhibition much enjoyed by me and my shadow. more

Nov 12, 2014 12:17 AM Visual Arts

artreview_wpca_a.jpg.jpe

The perfume of marigolds, some fresh and others in the first blush of decay, wafts around the ofrendas in the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts Día de los Muertos installation. more

Oct 28, 2014 9:48 PM Visual Arts

artreview_artbar.jpg.jpe

What do your nightmares or your pleasures look like? If scary monsters, strange faces or sci-fi alien maidens are your thing, Art*Bar has the exhibition for you. “Fear more

Oct 21, 2014 9:38 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

artreview_inova_a.jpg.jpe

TheNohl Fellowship exhibition showcases seven emerging and established artists. more

Oct 15, 2014 1:34 PM Visual Arts

artreview_mam.jpg.jpe

The title references heaven and earth, but beauty plays a strong supporting role in the new exhibition spanning five centuries of Italian art, recently opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum. From iconic religious figures to works representing ... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:52 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

Alfred Leslie’s painting, The Cocktail Party, shows an idyllic summer evening on the Long Island shore. From a high terrace two people, bronzed from the sun, look down more

Oct 1, 2014 1:45 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The old adage, “Those who can’t do, teach,” is total bunk. The “2014 Faculty Exhibition” on view at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design showcases a varied more

Sep 24, 2014 1:43 AM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

Dance is inherently based in time and motion. Artist Jan Serr suspends moments of the dancers’ art through a brightly lyrical series of monotype prints in an exhibition more

Sep 17, 2014 1:14 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

It is rolling art experiment and transient exhibition. “Cargo Space” at INOVA is the brainchild of Christopher Sperandio and Simon Grennan. Their aim is to explore more

Sep 11, 2014 11:51 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is a bucolic place; its 40 acres and sprawling house used to be the home of Harry and Peg Bradley, but have found a new purpose since more

Sep 2, 2014 7:28 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The Japanese art of Noh theater may be a somewhat esoteric subject, but that does not lessen the sheer pleasure of the exhibition, “Noh Theatre in the Woodblock Prints more

Aug 19, 2014 3:26 AM Visual Arts

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES