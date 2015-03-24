Kat Murrell
Portraits Reveal the ‘Woman Behind the Paint’
A retrospective exhibition by artist Colleen Kassner features work intimately linked to her internal and external life. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
James Winn’s ‘New Paintings’
James Winn’s body of new paintings, on view at Tory Folliard Gallery, clothes the sprawling land in a mantle of light inspired by art historical predecessors and his attachment to nature. more
Mar 17, 2015 7:49 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Love, Money and Art
The David Barnett Gallery’s current installation, “Art for the Beginning Collector,” includes pieces by more than 49 artists priced at $600 and under. more
Mar 10, 2015 9:42 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Engendered’ Identities at MIAD
For “Engendered,” curator Niki Johnson selected 20 artists for work that addresses the myriad ways sex can be interpreted. more
Feb 10, 2015 8:28 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
‘Promising Waters’ at the Haggerty Museum
Mila Teshaieva’s exhibit at the Haggery Museum of Art questions private identity, the political state and modern society, while the concurrent exhibit, “States of Uncertainty” (featuring artists Yael Bartana, Aleksandra Domanović and Shi... more
Jan 27, 2015 9:08 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Milwaukee Road Rolls through the Grohmann
“The Art of the Milwaukee Road” at the Grohmann Museum offers a ticket to the yesteryear of train travel. The exhibition emphasizes the line’s passenger travel with photographs, prints and other ephemera reflecting the sleek design and b... more
Jan 20, 2015 8:47 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
CoPA Comes to Walker’s Point Arts Center
It is the eighth year for the Coalition of Photographic Artists (CoPA) exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. The more than 40 pieces included were juried by Graeme Reid and Gary Tuma. more
Dec 23, 2014 9:36 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Many Colors of Tango
Latino Arts’ current visual art exhibition, “Tango Colores,” is a collection of paintings by Pacia Sallomi exploring the world of tango through color and form. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Francisco X. Mora
The Museum of Wisconsin Art on the Lake presents “Cuentame un Cuento: Painted Stories by Francisco X. Mora,” an exhibition of works by the Milwaukee-based Mexican American artist whose paintings explore the equation between memory and im... more
Dec 9, 2014 9:44 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 2 Comments
‘Vital Technology’ at MIAD
“Vital Technology” is an exhibition much enjoyed by me and my shadow. more
Nov 12, 2014 12:17 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Honoring the Dead at WPCA
The perfume of marigolds, some fresh and others in the first blush of decay, wafts around the ofrendas in the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts Día de los Muertos installation. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Fear and Fantasy at Art*Bar
What do your nightmares or your pleasures look like? If scary monsters, strange faces or sci-fi alien maidens are your thing, Art*Bar has the exhibition for you. “Fear more
Oct 21, 2014 9:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
Nohl Fellowship Exhibition
TheNohl Fellowship exhibition showcases seven emerging and established artists. more
Oct 15, 2014 1:34 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Of Heaven and Earth’ (and Beauty)
The title references heaven and earth, but beauty plays a strong supporting role in the new exhibition spanning five centuries of Italian art, recently opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum. From iconic religious figures to works representing ... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:52 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Alfred Leslie: The Killing Cycle’
Alfred Leslie’s painting, The Cocktail Party, shows an idyllic summer evening on the Long Island shore. From a high terrace two people, bronzed from the sun, look down more
Oct 1, 2014 1:45 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Educators’ Art on Display at MIAD
The old adage, “Those who can’t do, teach,” is total bunk. The “2014 Faculty Exhibition” on view at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design showcases a varied more
Sep 24, 2014 1:43 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Jan Serr’s ‘Summer Dances’
Dance is inherently based in time and motion. Artist Jan Serr suspends moments of the dancers’ art through a brightly lyrical series of monotype prints in an exhibition more
Sep 17, 2014 1:14 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Cargo Space’ Comes to Inova
It is rolling art experiment and transient exhibition. “Cargo Space” at INOVA is the brainchild of Christopher Sperandio and Simon Grennan. Their aim is to explore more
Sep 11, 2014 11:51 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Inside/Outside at Lynden Sculpture Garden
The Lynden Sculpture Garden is a bucolic place; its 40 acres and sprawling house used to be the home of Harry and Peg Bradley, but have found a new purpose since more
Sep 2, 2014 7:28 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Noh splendor and the prints of Tsukioka KÅgyo
The Japanese art of Noh theater may be a somewhat esoteric subject, but that does not lessen the sheer pleasure of the exhibition, “Noh Theatre in the Woodblock Prints more
Aug 19, 2014 3:26 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts