Kat Wodtke
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Dali’s Liquid Ladies at the Fortress Next Week
Quasi Mondo Physical Theatre has done quite a few shows outside of The Fortress in recent memory. It’s kind of disappointing. The warehouse space north of downtown has a grittiness to it that can be used to fill a variety of different stylis.. more
Sep 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Heroic Women 'Censored'
Renaissance Theaterworks and the Marquette University Theatre Department are staging Phylis Ravel’s acclaimed Censored on Final Approach, the still little-known story of Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:19 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Censored on Final Approach’ at Renaissance Theaterworks
“Censored” is a most apropos word in the title of Phylis Ravel’s compelling, historical drama, Censored on Final Approach, which questions the possible censorship of sabotage of Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) planes during World W... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Beautiful, Pointless Fun by Frank O’Hara
Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more
Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Splinter Group Premieres ‘3 For The Road’
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 For The Road, three short plays that are connected by the theme of wanting to leave one’s life and live on the road. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:32 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Passion and Wonder at Splinter Group
Paul Zindel’s The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds treads the tragic distance that can develop between people. The Splinter Group production of the drama explores the emotional space between people with passion and wonder.... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Paul Zasadny
Wednesday, Dec. 8 is the 30th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder, and to mark the occasion, Milwaukee-area poet Paul Zasadny has created a program honoring the late Beatle as part of Linneman’s weekly Poet’s Monday event. He’ll be more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Klezwoods
Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews