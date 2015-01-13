Kate Buckley
Laura Gordon Stars in ‘Good People’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings yet another powerful play to the Quadracci Powerhouse—David Lindsay-Abaire’s socially charged, Tony-nominated Broadway production Good People. more
Jan 13, 2015 10:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
APT’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’
Is there such a thing as an “intimate epic”? If so, then perhaps American Players Theatre’s production of Antony and Cleopatra fits the bill. This pared-down version of Shakespeare’s historical tragedy opened Aug. 17 in APT’s Touchstone ... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:29 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Shakespeare Didn’t Need All Those Characters Anyway
Kate Buckley, a founding member of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, directs American Players Theatre’s late summer production of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, opening this week in Spring Green. The theater’s more
Aug 8, 2013 2:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater