Boulevard Theatre Presents Kate Fodor’s ‘Rx’
Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Prescription Satire With Boulevard This Month
Later on this month, Boulevard Theatre presents Rx: Kate Fodor’s satire on people and their prescriptions. This Wisconsin premiere has a remarkably good cast. Erica Wade stars as an anxious magazine editor who finds her soulmate in Dr. Phil Gray. .. more
Apr 1, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Santana w/ Steve Winwood
At the height of San Francisco’s musical and cultural revolutions of the late 1960s, young guitarist Carlos Santana surfaced with a new sound, one that blended traditional blues with his own Mexican- American roots, all awash in the era’s more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
