RSS

Kate Mara

morganfilmclips.jpg.jpe

In Morgan, directed by Ridley Scott’s son, Luke, and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, familiar themes depict creators of a superior being caught off guard by their own creation. more

Aug 30, 2016 2:20 PM Film Clips

fantastic-four-movie-cast-original.jpg.jpe

In The Fantastic Four, four young outsiders are teleported to the Negative Zone, a dangerous, alternate universe that gives them shocking powers. In this reboot, Fox Studios spent several years developing the script, hired Josh Trank to dir... more

Aug 4, 2015 9:00 PM Film Clips

opvac ep 9.jpg.jpe

This week on the OpVac podcast, the boys discuss Kevin Spacey's career in detail, including his current role as the dastardly Frank Underwood on the Netflix original series House of Cards.For more from Optimism Vaccine, including features, art.. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:33 PM Around MKE

blogimage11390.jpe

Pop culture often celebrates what is no longer available in the 21st century. Take albums. Recording a body of songs as a unified work of art seems like an idea that has gone and cannot be brought back. With the advent of the CD and, later,... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES