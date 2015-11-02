Kath Vandenberg
Put a Quarter Up on the Quasimondo Machine
I grew-up in a video arcade in the early ’80s. There was a magic in darkened room with all those neon altars that formed portals to other worlds accessed through coins, joysticks, trackballs and buttons. It’s a magic that’s going to be rea.. more
Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Societal Insight, Anime Style
Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Oath
For many, the human face The Oath puts on Al Qaeda is unsettling because it lacks the demonism expected from people who executed a plot to kill thousands of bystanders to a faraway conflict. The documentary’s ostensible subject is Salim Ham... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews