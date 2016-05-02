Katherine Beeson
An Intimate Spring Romance with Cream City
Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happe.. more
May 2, 2016 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ at Cream City Theater
Founded in 2014 by Katherine Beeson, Cream City Theater is a small, independent company focused on offering audiences plays that are new, different or have not been done in the Milwaukee area for many years. The company’s upcoming show is W... more
Mar 11, 2015 10:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
West Allis Players Open A New Drama
The West Allis Players are one of those suburban community theatre groups which have been around forever. Not quite as venerable as the Bay Players, WAP has a history that goes back to 1969. The group produces three main shows per year and ha.. more
Apr 15, 2012 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Elections Have Consequences: The Safety Net
What’s the best response to those who are struggling during this recession? Or to those who rely on the social safety net even during good times? An auto accident or a business failure could put any of us in need of some short-term or long-... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Margaret Cho
After the traumatizing experience of starring in the 1994 sitcom “All American Girl,” during which producers alternatingly instructed her to act more and less Asian, and pushed her to lose so much weight that she suffered kidney failure, Ma... more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee