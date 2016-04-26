RSS

Katherine Duffy

thaetrereview_intandem_b(byryanblomquistphotography).jpg.jpe

By Ryan Blomquist Photography

In Tandem Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre’s collaborative production of Ernest in Love—Anne Croswell and Lee Pockriss’ musical adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic, The Importance of Being Earnest—is scenically lavish and beautifully pe... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

katherineduffy-e1430522769523.jpg.jpe

In the past, Katherine Duffy has appeared onstage with the Milwaukee Rep and the Skylight Music Theatre. This month she’s playing a dog in Door County. Yes, late this summer, the actress is starring as the title character in a production of A.R... more

Aug 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_replab.jpg.jpe

Photo by Casey Schroeter

The Milwaukee Rep opens its fifth annual Rep Lab this month. The spacious Steimke Studio space will serve once more as home to a series of shorts including Rich Orloff’s The Latest News from the Primordial Ooze and Patrick Holland’s The Cowboy amo.. more

Apr 3, 2015 3:20 PM Theater

Hot Music: A humid, sun-drenched summer afternoon didn't deter a crowd from packing the “Sinkhole de My-Oh” concert held in the North Avenue parking lot for Chubby's Cheesesteaks, Sil's Drive-Thru and the Hotch-A-Do restaurant. To support t... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11447.jpe

World-class saxophonist Curt Hanrahan has taught and performed in the Milwaukee area for decades, during that time founding the Lakeshore Conservatory of Music in Racine, and intermittently sharing the stage with the orchestras of Jimmy more

Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES