Katherine Young Steele

Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more

May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening proved that it is not always necessary to have guest artists as soloists to create an excellent performance. Two stars from the orchestra were spotlighted as soloists in an all-... more

Mar 3, 2015 2:20 PM Classical Music

I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil... more

Nov 18, 2014 11:17 PM Classical Music

Avant garde ain’t what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Luciano Berio’s wildy more

Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Classical Music

