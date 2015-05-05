Katherine Young Steele
Itzhak Perlman with the Milwaukee Symphony
Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru
May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
All Strauss at the MSO
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening proved that it is not always necessary to have guest artists as soloists to create an excellent performance. Two stars from the orchestra were spotlighted as soloists in an all-...
Mar 3, 2015 2:20 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Seduction of Scheherazade?
I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil...
Nov 18, 2014 11:17 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Berio’s Trippy ‘Sinfonia’
Avant garde ain't what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance of Luciano Berio's wildy
Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Rick Walters Classical Music