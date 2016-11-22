Kathy Bates
Film Clips 11.24
Allied, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, is a film that hearkens back to World War II-era war flicks, but ultimately mines little tension. more
Nov 22, 2016 2:01 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Stephen King: Misery
The origin of the word fan comes from fanatic, and the etymology should serve as a caution. Often, fans want you to stay put, stuck on the flypaper of their narrow imagination. Just ask Bob Dylan about his fans at the Newport Folk Festival or Nei.. more
Sep 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bitch
Since the break-up of the Ani DiFranco-approved “queercore” folk duo Bitch and Animal, songstress Bitch has continued playing the electric violin (and bass and ukulele) for her solo career. Her ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee