Kathy Nichols
Generation: EVEL; The Next Generation of American Stuntmen
Modern-day daredevils pay homage to one of their forerunners, Evel Knievel, this weekend at the Harley Davidson museum's “Generation: Evel, the Next Generation of American Stuntmen,” which runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols A&E Feature
Have Shovel, Will Skate!
Wednesday, August 4th brought a group of approximately 30-plus skateboarders from all walks of life carrying buckets and shovels to the site that formerly housed the world-famous Turf Skatepark, located near the Loomis Road exit off of I-89... more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols A&E Feature 1 Comments
Firestarter Films Ignites Passion for Cinema
Firestarter Films (FSF) provides a unique opportunity for Midwest filmmakers to network with Milwaukee’s film community, showcase their work and receive audience feedback. FSF’s 10th event, taking place Aug. 15 at the Harley-Davidson Museum... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Film Reviews
Artbeat Birthday Party
Milwaukee Artbeat really knows how to throw a party. Especially one to celebrate its one-year anniversary.Bring your maracas and an $8 donation and celebrate the theme of the evening, "A Taste of Central and Latin American Flair" at the Hi... more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Visual Arts 1 Comments
Broad Vocabulary Reopens
April 3 marks the re-opening of A Broad Vocabulary, Milwaukee's feminist bookstore recently. Closed since November 2008, this spring brings a new space on the East Side, a new ownership structure, new ideas, and new events.Presently, the pl... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Books
Milwaukee Public Theatre
Someperformances are done in the traditional way, but some allow for interactionwith the audience. “They’re scenarios where things don’t turn out well andthe audience can step in and become the characters,” says Barbara ,Theat more
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Theater
The M.U.T.E.S.
“Iwant the audience to feel as if they've stepped into a time machine, For more information, check the M.U.T.E.S. myspace page, ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Theater 1 Comments
Deborah Voith’s Magical Bewitchingbee
Bewitchingbee (2456 N. Murray Ave.) offers a variety of occult items, including powders, oils, books and jewelry. Classes on tarot card reading, psychic development, hoodoo and related topics are of,Off the Cuff more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff
Reused Items, Renewed Life at Habitat for Humanity ReStore
TheHabitat for Humanity ReStore (801 S. 60th St.) sells new and useddoors, windows, appliances, furniture, electrical supplies and otherhousehold items. Proceeds from its sales go to benefit the local,Off the Cuff more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff
Breakout Role
Milwaukee native Elvis Thao, an actor in Clint Eastwood’s recent film Gran Tori Gran Torino ,Off the Cuff more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Vinyl’s Back?
Remember records? Those 12- or 7-inch vinyl discs we used to spin at 33 or 45 rpms? They're back, and their popularity is increasing faster than the price of oil during a hurricane. According to Rich Menning, whose independe,A&E Feature more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols A&E Feature 2 Comments
Forecasting the Future
Workingfrom her office at 2266 N. Prospect Ave., Mary Ellen Pride says shegives her clie Shepherd Express ,Off the Cuff more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff
Brutal
The title doesn't even begin to cover it. The majority of the action takin Brutal ,Film more
Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Film Reviews 4 Comments
Politics Over Pints
Around7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, the Sugar Maple, 441 E.Lincoln Ave What is Drinking Liberally? ,Off the Cuff more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff
Wedding Party
Kindof like going to the wedding of your second cousin once removed (or is ittwice Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding ,Theater more
Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Theater 2 Comments
Eliminating Hunger
Milwaukee’schapterof the worldwide organization Food What are the basic principles upon which this group was founded? ,Off the Cuff more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff
Short Orders
If you enjoy yourchili with a side of music, voting ballots and half-sized pencils,you&r Shepherd Express ,Dining Out more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Dining Preview
Sustainable Communities
John Revord - Photo by Don Rask What is the network’s goal? ,Off the Cuff more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff