RSS

Kathy Nichols

blogimage12001.jpe

Modern-day daredevils pay homage to one of their forerunners, Evel Knievel, this weekend at the Harley Davidson museum's “Generation: Evel, the Next Generation of American Stuntmen,” which runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Wednesday, August 4th brought a group of approximately 30-plus skateboarders from all walks of life carrying buckets and shovels to the site that formerly housed the world-famous Turf Skatepark, located near the Loomis Road exit off of I-89... more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage11837.jpe

Firestarter Films (FSF) provides a unique opportunity for Midwest filmmakers to network with Milwaukee’s film community, showcase their work and receive audience feedback. FSF’s 10th event, taking place Aug. 15 at the Harley-Davidson Museum... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Milwaukee Artbeat really knows how to throw a party. Especially one to celebrate its one-year anniversary.Bring your maracas and an $8 donation and celebrate the theme of the evening, "A Taste of Central and Latin American Flair" at the Hi... more

Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

blogimage10347.jpe

April 3 marks the re-opening of A Broad Vocabulary, Milwaukee's feminist bookstore recently. Closed since November 2008, this spring brings a new space on the East Side, a new ownership structure, new ideas, and new events.Presently, the pl... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage9108.jpe

Someperformances are done in the traditional way, but some allow for interactionwith the audience. “They’re scenarios where things don’t turn out well andthe audience can step in and become the characters,” says Barbara ,Theat more

Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

 “Iwant the audience to feel as if they've stepped into a time machine, For more information, check the M.U.T.E.S. myspace page, ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage8083.jpe

Bewitchingbee (2456 N. Murray Ave.) offers a variety of occult items, including powders, oils, books and jewelry. Classes on tarot card reading, psychic development, hoodoo and related topics are of,Off the Cuff more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage7913.jpe

TheHabitat for Humanity ReStore (801 S. 60th St.) sells new and useddoors, windows, appliances, furniture, electrical supplies and otherhousehold items. Proceeds from its sales go to benefit the local,Off the Cuff more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage6851.jpe

Milwaukee native Elvis Thao, an actor in Clint Eastwood’s recent film Gran Tori Gran Torino ,Off the Cuff more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blogimage5723.jpe

Remember records? Those 12- or 7-inch vinyl discs we used to spin at 33 or 45 rpms? They're back, and their popularity is increasing faster than the price of oil during a hurricane. According to Rich Menning, whose independe,A&E Feature more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

blogimage5406.jpe

Workingfrom her office at 2266 N. Prospect Ave., Mary Ellen Pride says shegives her clie Shepherd Express ,Off the Cuff more

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage4359.jpe

The title doesn't even begin to cover it. The majority of the action takin Brutal ,Film more

Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 4 Comments

blogimage3431.jpe

Around7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, the Sugar Maple, 441 E.Lincoln Ave What is Drinking Liberally? ,Off the Cuff more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

 Kindof like going to the wedding of your second cousin once removed (or is ittwice Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding ,Theater more

Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

blogimage1212.jpe

Milwaukee’schapterof the worldwide organization Food What are the basic principles upon which this group was founded? ,Off the Cuff more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage1035.jpe

If you enjoy yourchili with a side of music, voting ballots and half-sized pencils,you&r Shepherd Express ,Dining Out more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage947.jpe

John Revord - Photo by Don Rask What is the network’s goal? ,Off the Cuff more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES