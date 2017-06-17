Kathy Pyeatt
Taking the Kids to Handel's Bestiary
We picnicked near Olympus . Afterwards, our two little daughters played with another kid and his stuffed stegosaurus by Ancestor . The Lynden Sculpture Garden is an interesting space for children. Both of my daughters (one in pre-k, the other ente.. more
Jun 17, 2017 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lions and Tigers and Bees, Oh My!
George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Comic Opera Masterpiece
The Florentine Opera’s production of Benjamin Britten’s comic masterpiece, Albert Herring, was a bounty of energized musical riches. The audience was won over from the first moment by Britten’s incomparable gift for more
Mar 12, 2013 10:17 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Ben Folds
With the Ben Folds Five abortion ballad “Brick,” Ben Folds scored his first major hit, a baleful departure from his usual goofball piano romps. With his solo career, Ben Folds has swung back and forth between “Brick”-like confessio more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee