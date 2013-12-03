Katie Gingrass Gallery
¡What a Life at Latino Arts!
¡Que Vida! Or, for those who don’t speak Spanish: “What a life!” Indeed, the vivid paintings of Ecuadorian artist Antuco Chicaiza give the impression of being both autobiographical and celebratory. La Familia, Mi Ecuador and Our Land all... more
Dec 3, 2013 11:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Erickson, Gingrass & greymatter Open Diverse Exhibitions
This pastweekend several galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more
Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art and Life in Transition
The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more
Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Notes On An October Gallery Night
The warm, autumn weather inspired a crowded gallery night and a quieter Saturday this past October weekend. Friday night the action began early at 5:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design\'s Alumni and Student Art Sale o.. more
Oct 24, 2011 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
2010/2011 Year In Review: Part Four
With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of t.. more
Aug 4, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Janet Roberts @ The Coquette Cafe
Katie Gingrass Gallery shares art space on the first floor in the building at 241 North Broadway, yet makes a special effort to extend their gallery in the Historic Third Ward at the Coquette Café. The café's back room off the bar and side.. more
May 22, 2011 11:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Haas, Smith & Steeber Mix Their Media @ WPCA
The Wednesday blizzard in Milwaukee may take second place to the amazing Packer blitz happening on Sunday, although the snow mounds that surround Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) will still be as high. All the 'white stuff' with be shovel.. more
Feb 8, 2011 3:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Winter Gallery Day & Night Revisited
On a frigid, five degree Winter Gallery Night there might have been fewer visitors on Milwaukee's streets, although the art proved to be inspiring and added a generous portion of warmth to the Friday night event. An early evening glimpse at .. more
Jan 31, 2011 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more
Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Class Pictures
With its sometimes humorous, often painful and always poignant reminders of the awkward cusp of adulthood, Dawoud Bey's "Class Pictures" at the Milwaukee Art Museum offers a glimpse into the lives of 40 high-school students from across the ... more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Balanced Contrast
Whenan artist is successful, the assembled whole is greater than the sum of itsparts. Wh Italian Landscape and Ruins ,Art more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts
Impressions, Prototypes & Impastos
The Katie Gingrass gallery in the Third Ward spotlights the medium-spanning work of five The Alps ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
"Impressions, Prototypes & Impastos"
Through April 27, the Katie Gingrass gallery in the Third Ward spotlights the medium-span Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Textures and Edges
"Impressions,Prototypes& Impastos” (March 3 through April 27) at Katie Gin Endgame ,Art more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts