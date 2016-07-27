Katie Hauger
Summit Players Still Going Strong
The Summit Players are back for their second season this summer. The group of Marquette theatre alumni is reprising their six-actor version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at parks around Wisconsin and on Friday, July 22, they debuted their re... more
Jul 27, 2016 10:55 AM Katie Hauger Theater
Village Playhouse’s ‘Jake Revolver’ turns in circles with word play
Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent is a goofy detective parody mostly basing its humor on self-reference and word play. A lot of word play. Probably a bit too much word play. While quite funny at,Theater more
Aug 9, 2016 4:16 PM Katie Hauger Theater
Summit Players Still Going Strong
The Summit Players are back for their second season this summer. The group of Marquette theatre alumni is reprising their six-actor version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at parks around Wisconsin and on Friday, July 22, they debuted their re... more
Jul 27, 2016 10:55 AM Katie Hauger Theater
'Anything Goes' at Sunset Playhouse
The popular musical comedy Anything Goes has a long and diverse history, with variations galore between its many productions and revivals. In fact, there are four separate librettos for the oft-performed play—written in 1934, 1962, 1987 and... more
Jul 5, 2016 4:03 PM Katie Hauger Theater