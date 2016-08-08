Katie Katschke
A Punk Lobotomy Musical Pleasantly Rammed Into the Skull
This summer, local writer/director Chris Holoyda presents a refreshing, little punk rock musical. Lobotomy: The Musical! feels like Rocky Horror playing with The Ramones in some dark corner of history. The plot centers around Dr. Walter Fr.. more
Aug 8, 2016 1:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Richly Moody ‘Addams Family’
With The Addams Family, Sunset Playhouse conjures a moody musical theater manifestation of characters best known from the ’60s TV series. Zachary Dean radiates endearing warmth in a pleasantly musical mutation of Jackie Coogan’s Uncle Feste... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
How To Succeed In Elm Grove
Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse reaches for something ambitious with its production of the durable hit musical How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. The performance itself is a little rough around the edges musically more
Jul 24, 2013 1:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jon Manasse & Jon Nakamatsu
Hearing the music in this bare format enables us to trace the structure—the sonic bones. Clarinetist Jon Manasse and pianist Jon Nakamatsu perform a variety of compositions from places where early 20th century jazz meets classical music. So... more
Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews