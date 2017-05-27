RSS

Katie Merriman

Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more

May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

Bard & Bourbon

People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Courtesy of Bard & Bourbon

Theatre Unchained will be launching a production of Twelfth Night towards the end of this month. The classic comedy will run Feb. 19 - Mar. 1. The tiny studio theatre space on 1024 S. 5th street can make for a really intimate fugue with Shakespear.. more

Feb 6, 2015 3:06 PM Theater

Splinter Group’s final performance of the season is a tour de force. Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead is a humorous but hard-hitting imagining of the “Peanuts” gang as high schoolers, replete with teen pre... more

Jun 19, 2014 5:24 PM Theater

This year, Pink Banana Theatre's annual program of one-acts tackles the end of the world. As it turns out, the end of all things is a mixed experience. Some bad sketch comedy opens Pink Banana's “One-Acts 2012: The End... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

  A Pink Banana Shorts program always ends up being a little weird and unexpected in some respect. And the weird thing about it is that you never really know what part of it is going to be weird and unexpected.Invariably, there's that one short.. more

Jun 4, 2012 5:51 PM Theater

Matt's three friends seek to chronicle the loss of his virginity on camera, and post the event on the Internet. Along the way, they manage to alienate a dozen young women, earn the wrath of one teen's father, and post Matt's mounting mishap... more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

For people dealing with Alzheimer's disease, venturing outside of the home can be a challenge. Tricia Blasko, curator of education at the Racine Art Museum (RAM), hopes to ease some of those challenges by spearheading a new program for peop... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

One of Milwaukee’s best known and most respected blues guitarists, Greg Koch is familiar to genre aficionados and upstarts alike through a series of instructional books and DVDs he’s released through the Hal Leonard Publishing more

Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Eachcontributor donated an artwork specifically created to publicize the crucialissue of The Warming ,Art more

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

