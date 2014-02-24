RSS

Katie Musolff

fall out boy paramore.jpg.jpe

Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a two-fer: Fall Out Boy and Paramore will co-headline the stage on Saturday, July 5 as part of their "Monumentour," the festival announced today. Both emo acts are coming off of 2013 albums t.. more

Feb 24, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

Over time, volunteers can transform a city's creative footprint. Each year since 1962, the Milwaukee Art Museum's Friends of Art has sponsored the annual Lakefront Festival of Arts. The festival marks its 50th anniversary June 15-17 with... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The holidays invite individuals, family and friends and the odd person in the mall or street, together to create relationships. For whatever period of time, the relationships may generate hope, love and meaning for a routine daily existence. .. more

Dec 24, 2010 6:16 AM Visual Arts

K..K...K...Katie….Katie Musolff%u23AFthe name rings familiar in the city as a Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design alumna and a portrait painter.  Numerous art awards have honored this name the past several years, which now continues and will tra.. more

Apr 4, 2010 12:55 AM Visual Arts

blogimage10021.jpe

In 2004, Milwaukee’s Katie Musolff graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) with a BFA in painting. Today, Musolff is making quite a name for herself. Speaking of her name, the young, well-known more

Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Each year, about 450 people in Wisconsin become victims of gun violence. To raise awarenes (To find other events-including local Earth Day 2009 events-go to the Daily Dose blog) ,Expresso more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage5009.jpe

We crawl into the world on all fours and-unless cut short-exit life with the aid of a cane Seven ,Film more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES