Katori Hall
Milwaukee Rep Visits ‘The Mountaintop’
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a towering legend of the 20th century, a man whose voice still echoes in popular consciousness from recordings made decades ago. The man identified with civil rights... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hoodoo Love on 10th Street
Katori Hall’s Hoodoo Love sprung out of an assignment at Columbia University. The assignment was to write about a pair of people fighting over an object. She wrote about a couple of people fighting over a mojo bag in Memphis in the 1930s. The st.. more
Feb 1, 2012 10:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Short Film Festival
How to NotKill Everyone ,Film more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Matthew Konkel Film Reviews 1 Comments
