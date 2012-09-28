RSS

Katori Hall

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a towering legend of the 20th century, a man whose voice still echoes in popular consciousness from recordings made decades ago. The man identified with civil rights... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:55 PM Theater

Katori Hall’s Hoodoo Love sprung out of an assignment at Columbia University. The assignment was to write about a pair of people fighting over an object. She wrote about a couple of people fighting over a mojo bag in Memphis in the 1930s. The st.. more

Feb 1, 2012 10:36 PM Theater

blogimage7887.jpe

How to NotKill Everyone ,Film more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES