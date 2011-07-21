Katrina Greguska
Actors Write: Carte Blanche's NEW PLAYS FESTIVAL
A Carte Blanche Studios show always ends up being something of a surprise in some manner. Quite often the surprise is a pleasant one. With its latest offering, there are far more unknowns than knowns as Carte Blanche presents its “First Annual” .. more
Jul 21, 2011 9:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ensemble Dynamics: Carte Blanche's Taming of the Shrew
There was a crispness to the early autumn air south of downtown. It was opening night of Carte Blanche's Studios' somewhat stylish staging of The Taming of the Shrew. As things began to get rolling, it became apparent that Mike Keiley was having.. more
Sep 24, 2010 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rishi Tea’s Refreshing Innovation
Enduringthe summer heat can take on many forms, but few are as refreshing,convenient and Camellia sinensis ,Eat/Drink more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Norm MacDonald - CANCELED
Defying the timeworn archetype of the cigar-chomping, loud-mouthed insult comedian, Norm MacDonald delivers his pointed barbs from behind a veneer of amiable aloofness, allowing him to feign innocence after even the most incendiary barbs. A... more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee