RSS
Katrina Thurman
An Exhilarating 'Barber of Seville' from Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera Company took on the classic Barber of Seville with success. more
May 9, 2017 2:41 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Glamorous Sound of 'La Bohème'
Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more
May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!