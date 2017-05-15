RSS

Katy Perry

katy perry.jpg.jpe

Katy Perry

One of the great monoliths of 2010s pop radio, Katy Perry will release her latest album Witness on June 9, then launch a major tour, which will include a stop of Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the concert go o.. more

May 15, 2017 1:56 PM On Music

noracollins.jpg.jpe

Nora Collins’ ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:16 PM Album Reviews

social_packersmakesuperbowlappearance.jpg.jpe

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images Sport

Wisconsinites were disappointed that they didn't get to see their beloved Packers play in the Superbowl, but they did get to see them perform... During a commercial spot for Pitch Perfect 2.  It'd have been preferable to see Clay Matthews feeding.. more

Feb 2, 2015 6:46 PM Around MKE

juicyj.jpg.jpe

After several fallow years, Juicy J enjoyed a banner 2013. The venerable Three 6 Mafia rapper’s third solo album Stay Trippy was a critical and commercial hit, yielding more

Mar 25, 2014 10:45 PM Music Feature

katy perry.jpg.jpe

In what his campaign has described as a “grassroots event,” perhaps stretching the definition of whatever that term means or was once meant to mean, President Barack Obama will campaign with pop star Katy Perry on Saturday at Milwaukee’s Delta .. more

Nov 1, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage19210.jpe

If you're a teenage boy looking for love, you could do worse than buy a ticket for a Katy Perry concert... more

Jul 6, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage15405.jpe

When Katy Perry last played Milwaukee, three years ago, the singer was playing up her tomboy image, proving her grit by touring on the punk-leaning Warped Tour while promoting an album bluntly titled One of the Boys. But boys don't really b... more

Jul 8, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage13640.jpe

Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5742.jpe

Pop starlet Katy Perry leaves nothing to chance on her sophomore album, Teenage Dream, a calculated set that builds on the brassy club pop and steel-reinforced ballads of her debut. The mood is ostensibly playful, but the rigid perfectionism of Pe.. more

Aug 24, 2010 2:32 PM On Music

Raindrops ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage3081.jpe

Saturday's final round of the Miltown Beatdown Hip-Hop Olympics has been outfitted with some additional star power. Roots drummer/"Jimmy Fallon" scene-stealer ?uestlove has signed on as a guest judge, joining old-school legends Masta Ace and Diamo.. more

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5742.jpe

There's no fourth wall to break in Lingo Dancetheater's "Inhabit" performance, the next event in the yearlong Alverno Presents series, because the fourth wall doesn’t exist. The show’s dancers drink wine and mingle with the audience, as the... more

Mar 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2256.jpe

Katy Perry’s One Of The Boys is currently number 55 on Metacritic’s list of lowest-reviewed albums, topping (if you can call it topping) Jennifer Love Hewitt’s BareNaked and Dogstar’s Happy Ending. Yet Perry defied the critics, and this fall prove.. more

Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2169.jpe

1. Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love" For an expensive, industry-produced ballad, "Bleeding Love" sure is violent. With Pussycat Doll looks and Mariah Carey's voice, reality TV winner Leona Lewis sings of scars and severed veins. Taken literall.. more

Dec 16, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2120.jpe

Dec 9, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage3081.jpe

Blender ,Music Feature more

Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

My compliments to Steve Spice for the eloquent article on violinist Hilary Hahn.  It is some of the finest writing I have had the privilege of reading in a newspaper ...  as beautifully said as the music from Ms,Letters more

May 26, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage2169.jpe

Street gangs have been blamed on all kinds of causes—from poverty, to bad parenting A Word of Gangs ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2120.jpe

With his longtime band The Church, Marty Willson-Piper recorded a stack of classic albums Donnie Darko ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES