Katy Perry Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec. 4
One of the great monoliths of 2010s pop radio, Katy Perry will release her latest album Witness on June 9, then launch a major tour, which will include a stop of Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the concert go o.. more
May 15, 2017 1:56 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nora Collins: Nora Collins (MV2 Entertainment)
Nora Collins’ ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:16 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Packers Make Super Bowl Appearance
Wisconsinites were disappointed that they didn't get to see their beloved Packers play in the Superbowl, but they did get to see them perform... During a commercial spot for Pitch Perfect 2. It'd have been preferable to see Clay Matthews feeding.. more
Feb 2, 2015 6:46 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
For Juicy J, The Hustle Continues
After several fallow years, Juicy J enjoyed a banner 2013. The venerable Three 6 Mafia rapper’s third solo album Stay Trippy was a critical and commercial hit, yielding more
Mar 25, 2014 10:45 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Katy Perry Will Sing With Barack Obama in Milwaukee on Saturday
In what his campaign has described as a “grassroots event,” perhaps stretching the definition of whatever that term means or was once meant to mean, President Barack Obama will campaign with pop star Katy Perry on Saturday at Milwaukee’s Delta .. more
Nov 1, 2012 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Katy Perry: Part of Me
If you're a teenage boy looking for love, you could do worse than buy a ticket for a Katy Perry concert... more
Jul 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Katy Perry @ Marcus Amphitheater, Summerfest
When Katy Perry last played Milwaukee, three years ago, the singer was playing up her tomboy image, proving her grit by touring on the punk-leaning Warped Tour while promoting an album bluntly titled One of the Boys. But boys don't really b... more
Jul 8, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New Release Wrap-Up: Katy Perry, Dead Confederate, Eels, !!!
Pop starlet Katy Perry leaves nothing to chance on her sophomore album, Teenage Dream, a calculated set that builds on the brassy club pop and steel-reinforced ballads of her debut. The mood is ostensibly playful, but the rigid perfectionism of Pe.. more
Aug 24, 2010 2:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee's Best Acoustic Musician and Female Vocalist
Raindrops ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
?uestlove, Masta Ace Sign on for Miltown Beatdown
Saturday's final round of the Miltown Beatdown Hip-Hop Olympics has been outfitted with some additional star power. Roots drummer/"Jimmy Fallon" scene-stealer ?uestlove has signed on as a guest judge, joining old-school legends Masta Ace and Diamo.. more
Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lingo Dancetheater: Inhabit
There's no fourth wall to break in Lingo Dancetheater's "Inhabit" performance, the next event in the yearlong Alverno Presents series, because the fourth wall doesn’t exist. The show’s dancers drink wine and mingle with the audience, as the... more
Mar 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What's Next, Katy Perry?
Katy Perry’s One Of The Boys is currently number 55 on Metacritic’s list of lowest-reviewed albums, topping (if you can call it topping) Jennifer Love Hewitt’s BareNaked and Dogstar’s Happy Ending. Yet Perry defied the critics, and this fall prove.. more
Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Best Pop Songs of 2008
1. Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love" For an expensive, industry-produced ballad, "Bleeding Love" sure is violent. With Pussycat Doll looks and Mariah Carey's voice, reality TV winner Leona Lewis sings of scars and severed veins. Taken literall.. more
Dec 16, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Radio Heaven
Dec 9, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Humanizing Katy Perry
Blender ,Music Feature more
Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Eloquent Article on Hilary Hahn
My compliments to Steve Spice for the eloquent article on violinist Hilary Hahn. It is some of the finest writing I have had the privilege of reading in a newspaper ... as beautifully said as the music from Ms,Letters more
May 26, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
John Hagedorn
Street gangs have been blamed on all kinds of causes—from poverty, to bad parenting A Word of Gangs ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Marty Willson-Piper
With his longtime band The Church, Marty Willson-Piper recorded a stack of classic albums Donnie Darko ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee