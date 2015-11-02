Kavon Jones
Put a Quarter Up on the Quasimondo Machine
I grew-up in a video arcade in the early ’80s. There was a magic in darkened room with all those neon altars that formed portals to other worlds accessed through coins, joysticks, trackballs and buttons. It’s a magic that’s going to be rea.. more
Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off the Cuff with Poet Kavon Jones aka Kj Prodigy
An interview witih Kj Prodigy, poet, teacher and host of the popular Tuesday open mic night at Miramar Theater. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:19 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
The Oath
For many, the human face The Oath puts on Al Qaeda is unsettling because it lacks the demonism expected from people who executed a plot to kill thousands of bystanders to a faraway conflict. The documentary’s ostensible subject is Salim Ham... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews