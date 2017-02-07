Keanu Reeves
Film Clips 2.9
In Fifty Shades Darker, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their iconic roles from Fifty Shades of Grey, Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. In this installment, their romance is more conventional, but Grey’s old flames keep appearing... more
Feb 7, 2017 4:26 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Five Cult Favorites from the ’80s
Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more
Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
River’s Edge on Blu-ray
Backin the ‘80s, Tim Hunter was the go-to auteur of alienated youth. His 1986 film River’s Edge , out now on Blu-ray, was a low-budget exploration of dead-end kidsin a nowhere town. It was Rebel Without a Cause for the Reagan era, a coming ofa.. more
Jan 12, 2015 6:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Oct. 21
When a random act of violence results in the death of his beloved dog, widower and ex-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uses his skills and knowledge to hunt down and kill the offenders. Reeves, now 50, may qualify as an aging action star, ... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: Dec. 22
47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more
Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The End of Film?
Theword “film” will probably survive to describe a particular form of motionpicture, but the physical medium of celluloid film is going the way ofhand-illuminated parchment after Gutenberg. Whether that’s progress or abackward step is an i.. more
Feb 18, 2013 3:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Usher @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee