RSS

Keanu Reeves

johnwick2.jpg.jpe

In Fifty Shades Darker, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their iconic roles from Fifty Shades of Grey, Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. In this installment, their romance is more conventional, but Grey’s old flames keep appearing... more

Feb 7, 2017 4:26 PM Film Clips

ihatehollywood_80cultfilms.jpg.jpe

Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more

Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_riversedge.jpg.jpe

Backin the ‘80s, Tim Hunter was the go-to auteur of alienated youth. His 1986 film River’s Edge , out now on Blu-ray, was a low-budget exploration of dead-end kidsin a nowhere town. It was Rebel Without a Cause for the Reagan era, a coming ofa.. more

Jan 12, 2015 6:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

When a random act of violence results in the death of his beloved dog, widower and ex-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uses his skills and knowledge to hunt down and kill the offenders. Reeves, now 50, may qualify as an aging action star, ... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:19 PM Film Clips

47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more

Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Film Clips

 Theword “film” will probably survive to describe a particular form of motionpicture, but the physical medium of celluloid film is going the way ofhand-illuminated parchment after Gutenberg. Whether that’s progress or abackward step is an i.. more

Feb 18, 2013 3:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11440.jpe

Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage11136.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9039.jpe

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES