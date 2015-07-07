RSS

Keb' Mo'

Marking the probable centennial of his birth, Muddy Waters 100 brings together surviving members of his band—including guitarists John Primer and Bob Margolin and harmonica master James Cotton—with such younger musicians as Keb’ Mo’ and She... more

Jul 7, 2015 8:50 PM Album Reviews

The men of The Pines have a humble appearance and hushed sound: The wavering vocals of Benson Ramsey and David Huckfelt dance with melancholy banjo and slide guitar melodies, while a subtle synth more

Apr 9, 2014 8:26 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Keb' Mo' has won three Grammys for Best Contemporary Blues Album, which is ironic, since “contemporary” isn't the first word that comes to mind to describe... more

Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With each successive album Keb' Mo' has moved further from his province as a Robert Johnson-covering, National steel-guitar-toting, Compton-bred bluesman toward a new home in... more

Sep 27, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

