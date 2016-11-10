Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful
Santa Hustle 5K Comes to Veterans Park
The 6th annualSanta Hustle 5K Milwaukee is coming to Veterans Park on Saturday, December 3,2016, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participantswill don Santa hats and beards, along with dri-fit half-zips provided with registration.Cookie and can.. more
Nov 10, 2016 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Earth Day 2014 Activities
Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Issue of the Week: J.B. Van Hollen's Frivolous Lawsuit
Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Earth Day 2012 Activities: UPDATED
<p>Celebrate Earth Day with these entertaining and productive events. (Want to add your event to this list? Email editor@shepex.com.)<br /></p> <p><strong>SATURDAY, APRIL 14</strong><br /><br /><a href=\"http://www.urbanecologycenter.org/.. more
Apr 19, 2012 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
NYE Breakfast with Mr. Potato Head
Make your reservations early to ring in 2011 family-style, featuring breakfast with Mr. Potato Head! Enjoy a continental breakfast at the Museum on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 7:30 until 8:45am, and,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Issue of the Week: The True Impact of Waukesha’s Water Request
Will Lake Michigan water allow Waukesha to develop at the expense of minority residents of Milwaukee and low-income workers?That’s likely, according to a new report by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Midwest Environmental Advo... more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Rick Germanson Trio
Off the Cuff ,CD Reviews more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews