Kegel'S Inn
The Best Restaurants in West Allis
There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more
Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 7 Comments
Ten Classic Milwaukee Fish Frys
Spring is the season of fish frys in Milwaukee. Here are 10 spots around the Milwaukee area serving classic versions. more
Feb 28, 2017 1:07 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Hearty German Meals at Kegel’s Inn
Family owned since it opened as a speakeasy in 1924, Kegel’s Inn has long been one of the Milwaukee area’s best-known stops for German food, beer and hospitality. more
Aug 30, 2016 1:46 PM Matthew J. Prigge Dining Out
Kegel's Inn: A Classic German Restaurant
When thinking of German restaurants in Milwaukee, Karl Ratzsch's and Mader's immediately come to mind. In West Allis, it is the veteran Kegel's Inn (5901 W. National Ave.). The same family has operated Kegel's—a charming place with stained ... more
Sep 21, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
