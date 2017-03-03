RSS

Kegel'S Inn

kegelsmainbcb.jpg.jpe

There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more

Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Brew City Booze 7 Comments

lakefront2.jpg.jpe

Spring is the season of fish frys in Milwaukee. Here are 10 spots around the Milwaukee area serving classic versions. more

Feb 28, 2017 1:07 PM Dining Out

diningout_kegels_d.jpg.jpe

Family owned since it opened as a speakeasy in 1924, Kegel’s Inn has long been one of the Milwaukee area’s best-known stops for German food, beer and hospitality. more

Aug 30, 2016 1:46 PM Dining Out

blogimage16187.jpe

When thinking of German restaurants in Milwaukee, Karl Ratzsch's and Mader's immediately come to mind. In West Allis, it is the veteran Kegel's Inn (5901 W. National Ave.). The same family has operated Kegel's—a charming place with stained ... more

Sep 21, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2169.jpe

1. Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love" For an expensive, industry-produced ballad, "Bleeding Love" sure is violent. With Pussycat Doll looks and Mariah Carey's voice, reality TV winner Leona Lewis sings of scars and severed veins. Taken literall.. more

Dec 16, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2169.jpe

Street gangs have been blamed on all kinds of causes—from poverty, to bad parenting A Word of Gangs ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES