RSS

Keighley Sadler

18670748_636847546511009_5673421929731842168_n.jpg.jpe

Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more

May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

16142532_582595558602875_422045433247323141_n.jpg.jpe

Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Theater

13906934_1472749322750704_3037166180350087134_n.jpg.jpe

Quasi Mondo Physical Theatre has done quite a few shows outside of The Fortress in recent memory. It’s kind of disappointing. The warehouse space north of downtown has a grittiness to it that can be used to fill a variety of different stylis.. more

Sep 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage13663.jpe

Matt's three friends seek to chronicle the loss of his virginity on camera, and post the event on the Internet. Along the way, they manage to alienate a dozen young women, earn the wrath of one teen's father, and post Matt's mounting mishap... more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage13456.jpe

General admission to the upscale East Side dance club/lounge Decibel is $20 on New Year’s Eve; $25 includes an open bar until midnight. There are also $500 and $800 VIP packages for parties looking to spend up. At 3 a.m., the club begins it... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13157.jpe

Wednesday, Dec. 8 is the 30th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder, and to mark the occasion, Milwaukee-area poet Paul Zasadny has created a program honoring the late Beatle as part of Linneman’s weekly Poet’s Monday event. He’ll be more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES