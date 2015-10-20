Keith Gilkes
Scott Walker’s Secret Email System Continued in State Government
You won’t read about it in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but new documents released to a Madison news reporter reveal that Gov. Scott Walker and his aides used personal email accounts to conduct state business, continuing a pattern develo... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
More Damning Revelations about Scott Walker’s Alleged ‘Criminal Scheme’
Although Gov. Scott Walker claims that he did nothing wrong when he allegedly solicited funds for the independent conservative group Wisconsin Club for Growth more
Aug 27, 2014 2:13 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Release Of John Doe Emails Points To Unethical And Possibly Illegal Attempts By The Walker Team To Use County Government Resources To Aid His Gubernatorial Campaign
Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more
Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker’s Campaign Called the Shots on BHD Demotion
The Journal Sentinel wrote about Scott Walker’s campaign’s attempt to stem thefallout from the tragedies at the county-run Behavioral Health Division. Onecasualty was John Chianelli, once the head of the county’s Behavioral HealthComplex. He.. more
Feb 20, 2014 8:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
A Who’s-Who of Walker’s Campaign Aides Who Were Calling the Shots
New emails released from the long-running John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aides have shed more light on how tightly Walker’s political and official more
Aug 20, 2013 11:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Who's-Who of Walker’s Campaign Aides Who Were Calling the Shots
In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more
Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker Was Part of the O’Donnell Park Coverup
In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more
Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Inside Walker’s Campaign/County Coverup
Scott Walker wasdefinitely aware that his campaign and county staffers were working together toshape his image as he ran for governor in 2010. During theindictments and prosecutions, we learned how clearly his county staffers weredoing polit.. more
Aug 7, 2013 7:46 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: A Question of Judgment
On Tuesday, as part of the long-running John Doe investigation, Tim Russell, a former aide to Scott Walker, was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of probation for felony theft from the Heritage Guard Preservation more
Jan 24, 2013 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Former Walker Campaign Manager Denies John Doe Evidence
When Scott Walker’s former deputy chief of staff at the county, Kelly Rindfleisch, was sentenced to six months in jail last month, Assistant District Attorney Bruce Landgraf presented damning evidence of Walker’s gubernatorial more
Dec 11, 2012 10:19 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
EXCLUSIVE: Walker and Campaign Aides Copied on County Budget Listening Session Draft
Take a look at this email from April 2010.<br /><br />Notice anything funny about it?<br /><br />County administration chief Cindy Archer sent a draft of a county budget listening session PowerPoint to her personal account a few days before Walker.. more
Jun 1, 2012 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
About the Walker-Hiller 2010 Emails—And More
<p>It appears that the John Doe investigators are looking into potential shenanigans or bid rigging on contracts to house Milwaukee County workers in 2005 and 2010.<br /><br />Yesterday, I wrote about how <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/blog-8300-let.. more
May 31, 2012 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
