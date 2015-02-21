Keith Huff
World Premiere of Mad Men/House of Cards Screenwriter’s New Stageplay this Month
Feb 21, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mary McDonald Kerr Shines In MCT’s ‘The Detective’s Wife’
In Keith Huff’s The Detective’s Wife, now playing at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Alice Conroy is a recently widowed framing shop owner determined to find out who killed her detective husband. An,Theater more
Oct 3, 2013 12:54 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
One Actor, One Director, One Script
At some point in the drama, protagonist Alice Conroy works out how many mystery books she had read over the course of her life. It’s a big number. She starts crunching the numbers and discovers how much of her waking life had been spent in ... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Police Drama Onstage In Racine In Late July
Late next month, Racine’s Over Our Head Players presents a staged cop drama by Chicago playwright Keith Huff. A Steady Rain debuted in Chicago in 2007 and went on to Broadway in a production starring Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig. Though it w.. more
Jun 30, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Rescuing the Mental Health Complex
The ongoing crisis at the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex is still coming to light and the revelations continue to be disturbing. The most recent state inspection found that the facilities endanger patient safety and need serious upg... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
King’s X
One of the most notoriously unlucky bands in metal, King’s X was never quite able to find the stardom their followers believed they deserved. A could-have-been breakthrough single in 1989, “Over My Head,” was inexplicably ignored by MTV more
Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee