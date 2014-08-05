Keith Jarrett
Keith Jarrett/Charlie Haden: Last Dance (ECM)
What did they know when they titled the last recording released before Charlie Haden’s death on July 11? That his boyhood polio had returned, fatally as it turned out. Polio long ago robbed his young singing voice. So he became perhaps the ... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:18 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Miles Davis: Miles at the Fillmore—Miles Davis 1970: The Bootleg Series Vol. 3 (Columbia Legacy)
Miles Davis was at one of his several career peaks in 1970 when he played at the Fillmore East, the New York theater whose eclectic concert bills played to a rock audience. With the release of his groundbreaking album Bitches Brew, Davis ha... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:53 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Alec Wilder (University of Illinois Press), by Philip Lambert
Although not widely recognized today, Alec Wilder’s songs were sung by Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra and performed by Keith Jarrett and Kenny Burrell. His compositions for the concert hall combined jazz with classical more
Mar 28, 2013 5:21 PM David Luhrssen Books