Keith Tamsett Theater

Touching on such familiar themes as growing old, dying and living with regret, Sunset Playhouse’s On Golden Pond takes a tried-and-true plot and finds a way to keep it fresh, fun and entertaining. The scene is more

Jun 10, 2014 11:10 PM Theater

Soulstice Theatre presents the Wisconsin premiere of Alexander Dinelaris’ sophisticated contemporary drama Still Life. An emotionally irresistible Amber Smith plays Carrie Ann, an accomplished photographer going through a rough time in her ... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:51 AM Theater

It’s all too easy to separate the history of gay rights into pre- and post-Stonewall eras. The fight for gay rights, however, did not begin in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn. more

Mar 12, 2014 9:47 AM Theater

Woody Allen’s God is a weird, existential farce that playfully examines the nature of theater at its essence. Soulstice Theatre continues a well-selected season with a staging of the show that captures some of the wild and irreverent energy... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:25 PM Theater

