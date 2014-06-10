Keith Tamsett Theater
Touching Lives ‘On Golden Pond’
Touching on such familiar themes as growing old, dying and living with regret, Sunset Playhouse’s On Golden Pond takes a tried-and-true plot and finds a way to keep it fresh, fun and entertaining. The scene is more
Jun 10, 2014 11:10 PM Ben Lockwood Theater
A Powerful Contemporary Romantic Drama
Soulstice Theatre presents the Wisconsin premiere of Alexander Dinelaris’ sophisticated contemporary drama Still Life. An emotionally irresistible Amber Smith plays Carrie Ann, an accomplished photographer going through a rough time in her ... more
Apr 9, 2014 12:51 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Hard Fight for Gay Rights in ’50s America
It’s all too easy to separate the history of gay rights into pre- and post-Stonewall eras. The fight for gay rights, however, did not begin in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn. more
Mar 12, 2014 9:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Woody Allen’s Crazy Comic Energy
Woody Allen’s God is a weird, existential farce that playfully examines the nature of theater at its essence. Soulstice Theatre continues a well-selected season with a staging of the show that captures some of the wild and irreverent energy... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater