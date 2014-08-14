Kellan Lutz
Film Clips: Aug. 14
As revealed in the often-witty screenplay by writer John Michael McDonagh, Father James (Brendan Gleeson) is no ordinary Roman Catholic priest. A widower with a grown daughter, James is an empathetic, tolerant, enigmatic man threatened by a... more
Aug 14, 2014 5:37 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Film Clips: Jan. 8
The special effects-laden Legend of Hercules purports to be the origin story of Greek mythological hero Hercules (Kellan Lutz). Born of a human woman impregnated by the god Zeus, Hercules is unaware of his true heritage when he is caught ca... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:42 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 15
With a smile that casts deep shadows and a courtly Old World demeanor barely masking the madness in his eyes, Bela Lugosi plays a country doctor with dark secrets in this 1940 low-budget horror picture (out on Blu-ray). In a laboratory stoc... more
Oct 16, 2013 12:22 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies