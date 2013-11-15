RSS

Keller Williams

This weekend, Theatre Gigante presents a program of two theatrical pieces heavily grounded in solid physical comedy. UWM's Kenilworth Studio 508 is a really nice venue for that sort of thing. The audience is an East Side crowd that mixes some ver.. more

Nov 15, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage14121.jpe

Keller Williams generates a sound much bigger than that of the typical one-man band. The touring troubadour uses live looping to layer multiple instruments over each other, creating perpetually morphing suites of jazzy funk and acoustic roc... more

Mar 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9708.jpe

With lines like“They say the mind is the second thing to go/ I cannot remember the Odd ,CD Reviews more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage3829.jpe

After an unusual quiet period, R. Kelly returned this week with The Demo Tape, a new DJ Drama mix loaded with interpolations of recent singles like Kanye West's "Love Lockdown," Keri Hilson's "Turning Me on," Soulja Boy's "Turn My Swag On," T. Pai.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3831.jpe

Ironically, synthetic herbicides are poisonous not just to earthworms but to your lawn, too! Not to mention the harm they do to all the other innocent bystanders such as you, your family and pets, birds, wildlife and our waterways (and therefore f.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage3829.jpe

One of the most popular of the jam scene’s barefooted, genre-hoppin’ bros, Keller Williams has, after years of being dubbed a one-man band, made the leap to touring with an actual band. Since la,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3831.jpe

This Week in Milwaukee ,None more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage2729.jpe

A singer-songwriter turned one-man band/human jukebox to appease for the jam scene, Keller Williams headlines the Miller Lite oasis at 10 p.m. Expect lots of funky guitar riffs and maybe even a cover of a Pink Floyd song or two. Bluegrass tradit... more

Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES