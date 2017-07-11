Kelley Faulkner
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
‘I Love a Piano’ (and Irving Berlin) at Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret
The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s I Love a Piano at the Stackner Cabaret is a two-hour, high-energy, fast-paced gallop through more than 50 hit songs by one of America’s foremost composers, Irving Berlin. It’s a show that testifies to Berli... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:19 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Superman’s Final Flight?
“I’ve never related to comics but I love the concept of selective memory,” Director Mark Clements said of The History Invulnerability, a fantasy biography by playwright more
Apr 2, 2014 12:17 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Pleasing 'Patsy Cline' at Milwaukee Rep
Ted Swindley's Always…Patsy Cline demands a tremendous amount from its lead actress, who is asked to deliver the humble glamour of the legendary recording artist with little to no way of formal introduction. We are introduced to her in a pe... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Patsy Cline' Takes the Stage at Milwaukee Rep
Country music legend Patsy Cline developed new range and depth for female vocals in one of the nation's most popular music genres. Her interesting life story, about a woman who achieved great critical and commercial success in the mid-20th ... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater