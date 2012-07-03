Kelly Clarkson
Badger Football looking to strengthen non-conference schedule in new non-BCS world?
The new, non-BCS way of doing things will mean even more scrutiny on teams that could be eligible for the four-team playoff.One of the things the selection committee will be looking at is strength of schedule, something Wisconsin has struggled wi.. more
Jul 3, 2012 8:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Train and Kelly Clarkson Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Resilient pop-rockers Train and inaugural American Idol Kelly Clarkson will share a bill at the Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, June 29, Summerfest announced this morning. Brett Dennen will open. Train are enjoying something of a second coming; aft.. more
May 2, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kelly Clarkson's Riverside Date Canceled
Kelly Clarkson\'s just-announced Feb. 28 concert at the Riverside Theater has been canceled before tickets even went on sale. In an announcement this morning, the venue cited "scheduling conflicts" for the cancellation, and apologized for "any inc.. more
Nov 17, 2011 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Thursday, Oct. 22 ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Haggerty Museum, UWM Galleries Highlight Full Schedule of Art
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, exhibition co-curator GaryHallman will introduce “Persian Vi TheHyenas Are Happy Today ,Art more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts
Lollapalooza @ Grant Park, Chicago
Yet in spite of the dearth of star power-not to mention an unforgiving weather forecast of rain on Friday followed by brutal heat, humidity and sun on Saturday and Sunday-Lollapalooza sold out for the second time since planting itself in Ch... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Slightly Stoopid
The jammy, dubby, sample-laden reggae-punk of Slightly Stoopid caught the ear of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed the band while they were still in high school. Since Nowell’s death, the Cal,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
You Know That I Could Use Somebody (To Cover "Use Somebody")
It turns out that once you get past the unmistakable stink of Right Guard and Wild Turkey that Kings of Leon leave behind on everything they touch, the group's mega-hit "Use Somebody" is actually a pretty great song; the track is quickly emerging .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music