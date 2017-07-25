Kelly Coffey
Cooperative Performance is Looking to Tell Immigrants’ Stories
Immigrants of Milwaukee, yourstories deserve to be heard. You have two months to contact CooperativePerformance, a theater and dance collective which is calling for submissions. Whether it is through text,audio, poetry, dance, music, v.. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Where They Drink: Kelly Coffey and Don Russell
The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Kelly Coffee and Don Russell. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:22 AM John Schneider Spring Drink Guide
Auditions for Fruition of a Delusion
It’s described as “A magical fantasy told with text, music, movement and a Rube Goldberg Machine.” Who WOULDN’T want to be a part of that? Next year, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Fruition of a Delusion. Written and directed by Kel.. more
Oct 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cooperative Performance MKE Recreates Mendota
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more
Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Devin Settle Theater
A Woman's Place this month at Danceworks
When the 2020 presidential elections take place, women will have been allowed to vote all over the US for a whopping 100 years. It’s still kind of shocking that women couldn’t vote in certain parts of the US as recently as 1919, but then ... more
Feb 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for A WOMAN’S PLACE
Wisconsin’s first mental asylum was founded in 1860. This was a time when women were institutionalized for behaving in ways that were simply unacceptable to men. Not exactly a pleasant point in history, but it needs to be acknowledged. Co-Operat.. more
Nov 13, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dreams, Nightmares and Peter Pan
This month, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Kelly Coffey’s Nightmares & Lullabies: The Darker Side of Peter Pan . The title makes reference to the fact that J.M. Barrie’s creation is generally seen to be something other than dark. The b.. more
Apr 16, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Dreamy Team for 'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more
Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Nightmares and Lullabyes with CPM
Shaw had described J.M. Barrie’s 1904 Peter Pan play as "ostensibly a holiday entertainment for children but really a play for grown-up people.” There’s no questioning that there’s a darker side to Peter Pan...something I’m reminded of every ti.. more
Jan 10, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pink Banana’s ‘Dark Play’
This November, Pink Banana Theatre stages a production of a contemporary exploration into the nature of identity. In an increasingly complex world of social networking, personality and desire have become very liquid. Carlos Murrillo’s Dark ... more
Oct 30, 2013 2:19 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ethics Case Drives Supreme Court Race
Although four candidates are running for a spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a sitting justice not in the race played an influential role in last week’s candidate forum at the Milwaukee Bar Association.The candidates were reacting to the... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Valery Gergiev & The Mariinsky Orchestra
Quiet expectancy colors the opening notes on this pair of Shostakovich symphonies. No. 2 was commissioned in 1927 to honor the Bolshevik Revolution’s 10th anniversary, but its modernist evocation of emotional and physical violence put it un... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Conspicuous Consumption
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
One of Milwaukee’s most active salsa bands, Nabori celebrates the genre’s past. For their debut, Historias Del Barrio, singer Robert Figueroa and the group wrote eight original compositions in the style of the brassy, golden-age salsa of th... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Portrait Society’s ‘Postcard Survey Project’
Portraits on postcards—palladium postcard portraits, to be specific—reunite the 20th and 21st centuries in “J. Shimon and J. Lindemann: The Real Photo Postcard Survey Project,” the latest exhibition at Portrait Society Gallery (207 more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Cowboy Mouth
However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also their only song to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park w/ The Bad Plus
One of Milwaukee’s most popular summer traditions returns tonight when Jazz in the Park launches its 2010 season with one of modern jazz’s most coltishly adored acts: The Jazz Plus. The acoustic New York trio earned crossover attention for more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee