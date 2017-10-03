Kelly Doherty
Making Startling Discoveries in Next Act's 'Silent Sky'
Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Post-Apocalypse Simpsons in Luminous Theatre’s ‘Mr. Burns’
Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Light-handed Exploration of Loneliness
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Darkly Comic Bachelorette with Theater RED
Leslye Headland’s dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn’t deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti.. more
Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst at the Brumder
In November of 2014, Kelly Doherty and Marcee Doherty-Elst performed a cabaret show at the Next Act Theatre. Doherty has shown considerable talent for both comedy and drama in a number of intimate productions over the years, most notably as .. more
Dec 31, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Umbrella Group Looking to Fund THE VIEW FROM HERE
A one-man musical sounds like one hell of an undertaking. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on a tremendously small group of people. If even one component of a small musical production is off, thew hole thing can tank.So no pressure, righ.. more
Dec 14, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Musical Warrior Princess Fundraiser for Umbrella Group
The View From Here is Timothy Huang’s musical about a novelist moving to New York. The show takes the form of a series of letters to a girl back home. Sound fun? Those interested in seeing the show staged with a decent budget under the power.. more
Oct 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Drinking With Ghosts at Shakers
It’s called, We Got Spirits, Yes We Do! The idea is to tell get drunk at a cigar bar and tell ghost stories. It’ll be something that’s recorded and podcasted and things. The idea was evidently one had by local playwright Liz Shipe. What makes .. more
Sep 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kelly Doherty Balances Dichotomies in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
My wife and I have the same criticism of the overall premise of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The overall premise of the dystopian novel seems to be ignoring the central force at the heart of hundreds of years of politics in the United St.. more
Mar 25, 2015 2:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Theatre and Plymouth Chorale in ‘A Concert of Note’
the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hilarious Whodunnit and ‘Dirty Shorts’
This holiday season, Umbrella Group presents Who Killed Santa?—an hilarious whodunit with arm-and-rod puppets, now in its sixth reprisal. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Maid Marian as Action Hero
Playwright/actress Liz Shipe deftly juggles action, comedy and drama with her latest. A Lady in Waiting relates a variation on the Robin Hood legend told from the perspective of a capable, independent Maid Marian and her companion, Aria more
Aug 14, 2014 5:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Setting 'The Chairs' for Imaginary Guests
An old man and old woman live in lonely isolation on an island. They have invited “imaginary guests” to their ramshackle home and frantically put out more and more chairs as the “guests” arrive. They are “all” awaiting the arrival ... more
Feb 13, 2014 3:19 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Christmas at the Brumder Mansion
It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more
Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Free, Outdoor Shakespeare in June
June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waiting With Fools At The Alchemist
Fools For Tragedy takes the stage of the Alchemist Theatre again next month as it presents Jordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting. Conceptually, it’s a rather clever mutation of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot. A group of five actors play various roles.. more
Jan 18, 2012 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sala da Pranzo
A great restaurant becomes special when it provides the ideal setting for a variety of occasions—a romantic date, a casual get-together with friends, a fancy night out or a celebration with family. At Sala da Pranzo, that variety continues ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Mandolin Orchestra Going Strong at 110
“We’re 110 years old, but there are no original members,” says Linda Binder, music director of the Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra, making light of a long history. Incorporated in 1900 as a nonprofit organization, the Orchestra is the oldes more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers’ season is winding to a close. Tonight the team continues its final home stand of the year when they take on the Florida Marlins at a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee