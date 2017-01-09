Kelly Hogan
The Flat Five @ The Back Room at Colectivo
Windy City quintet The Flat Five looked to the bright folk, pop and rock of yesteryear during a loving near-capacity show. more
Jan 9, 2017 9:44 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 5-11
Milwaukee musicians pay tribute to Leonard Cohen while a rising Atlanta rapper swings through town. more
Jan 3, 2017 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Neko Case w/ Thao & The Get Down Stay Down @ The Riverside Theater
Neko Case held the Riverside in the palm of her hand on Friday, drawing from a full catalogue of arresting, image-filled songs; letting loose her impossibly beautiful, devastatingly present voice;,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2013 11:01 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Kelly Hogan @ Cactus Club
Those familiar with Kelly Hogan will undoubtedly recognize her sterling vocals. Not merely soulful, Hogan interprets lyrics with such vibrant savvy. She’s startling and beguiling. The Georgia-born and Midwest-lived Hogan is best-known for b... more
Jan 28, 2013 2:05 PM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
Kelly Hogan
Independent country crooner Kelly Hogan has sung plenty in the decade since she released her third solo album, 2001's <i>Because It Feel Good</i>, but mostly as a backing singer, touring with longtime collaborator Neko Case and lending co more
Aug 31, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee