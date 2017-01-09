RSS

Kelly Hogan

flatfive.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Windy City quintet The Flat Five looked to the bright folk, pop and rock of yesteryear during a loving near-capacity show. more

Jan 9, 2017 9:44 AM Concert Reviews

twim_daviddondero.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee musicians pay tribute to Leonard Cohen while a rising Atlanta rapper swings through town. more

Jan 3, 2017 1:36 PM This Week in Milwaukee

neko case riverside theater.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Neko Case held the Riverside in the palm of her hand on Friday, drawing from a full catalogue of arresting, image-filled songs; letting loose her impossibly beautiful, devastatingly present voice;,Concert Reviews more

Oct 21, 2013 11:01 AM Concert Reviews

kelly-hogan-crop.jpg.jpe

Those familiar with Kelly Hogan will undoubtedly recognize her sterling vocals. Not merely soulful, Hogan interprets lyrics with such vibrant savvy. She’s startling and beguiling. The Georgia-born and Midwest-lived Hogan is best-known for b... more

Jan 28, 2013 2:05 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage19719.jpe

Independent country crooner Kelly Hogan has sung plenty in the decade since she released her third solo album, 2001's <i>Because It Feel Good</i>, but mostly as a backing singer, touring with longtime collaborator Neko Case and lending co more

Aug 31, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES