Kelly Markgraf

classicalreview_wutheringheights_photocourtesyofflorentineopera.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Florentine Opera

Florentine Opera staged a seldom-performed modern work, Carlisle Floyd’s Wuthering Heights. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:56 PM Classical Music

The Frankly Music series broke new ground last week by adding a singer into its chamber music mix. Baritone Kelly Markgraf, who grew up in Cedarburg, was the featured soloist in a concert last week at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music more

Dec 11, 2013 1:02 AM Classical Music

Now in its 10th season, the chamber music ensemble led by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Frank Almond has, in the words of Shepherd Express critic Rick Walters, “achieved and sustained a high artistic level in a variety of sophi... more

Nov 25, 2013 5:35 PM Classical Music

