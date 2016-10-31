Kelly Radermacher
Hitting Bedrock with Cooperative Peformance MKE’s ‘Cambrian’
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents primal, abstract physical theatre in condensed space and time with CAMBRIAN. more
Oct 31, 2016 9:58 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 10.27
This week offers live performance art aficionados quite a variety of choices. Milwaukee Opera Theatre hosts the premiere of Victory for Victoria. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a sound-and-movement-based take on the Cambrian Era... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Wild Space and Milwaukee Opera Theatre present Missy Mazzoli’s ‘Song from the Uproar’
The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more
Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM John Schneider Dance
Dancing Around the Mysteries of Life
All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more
May 13, 2014 3:39 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Four of Milwaukee’s Finest Dancers on One Stage
Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more
Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Kelly Radermacher’s New Milwaukee Dance Company
The Milwaukee dance community is about to get a new addition. The first work by Radermacher Dance Company will debut with Recombobulation Area at the Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level), Dec. 5-7. The company’s ar... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:39 AM Erin Heffernan Off the Cuff