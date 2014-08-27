Kelly Rindfleisch
More Damning Revelations about Scott Walker’s Alleged ‘Criminal Scheme’
Although Gov. Scott Walker claims that he did nothing wrong when he allegedly solicited funds for the independent conservative group Wisconsin Club for Growth more
Aug 27, 2014 2:13 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Pals Get Lifetime Job Security in the Public Sector
News broke last week that Scott Walker’s former administrative director at the county, Cindy Archer, is moving up in the salary ranks at the state. Since Walker took more
Jul 10, 2014 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
What We’re Learning About Scott Walker in the New John Doe Documents: UPDATED
Jun 19, 2014 7:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Who Was Wisconsin Club for Growth’s $1 Million Donor?
Newly obtained tax forms from the Wisconsin Club for Growth show that the controversial group received a $1 million donation as part of its $8 million of revenues more
Apr 2, 2014 1:08 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
UW System Needs To Do a Thorough Background Check on Walker Allies Jim Villa and Georgia Maxwell
Is it a good thing ifyour job reference is the target of/subject of interest in one if not two John Doe investigations? Imean, shouldn’t you use someone who hasn’t spent more than $400,000 of other people's money on criminal defense attorneys?I .. more
Mar 19, 2014 6:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Legal Fight Over John Doe 2 Continues With Help from GOP Lawmakers
In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more
Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Kelly Rindfleisch’s Ex-Boss, Brett Davis, Finally Leaves His Taxpayer-Funded Job
Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more
Mar 12, 2014 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker Campaign Treasurer Asked for RFP Details
Remember when theJohn Doe investigators were looking into potential bid rigging on a deal forcounty worker’s office space? Well, this email fromJohn Hiller—a real estate developer, government relations specialist and ScottWalker’s longtime c.. more
Feb 27, 2014 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Release Of John Doe Emails Points To Unethical And Possibly Illegal Attempts By The Walker Team To Use County Government Resources To Aid His Gubernatorial Campaign
Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more
Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker’s New Campaign Slogan:
“Never Been Indicted!” is not a very strong campaign slogan for someone running for office. But apparently Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker thinks that should be enough more
Feb 26, 2014 2:07 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Was Kelly Rindfleisch Also Working for the Realtors Association?
Buried in the middle of the 16,172-page John Doedocument is a curious note sent by Jim Villa. Villa, at the time of the emails, was (and still is)the head of the powerful Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).Villa was Walker’s .. more
Feb 21, 2014 8:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Were John Doe Prosecutors Looking at Courthouse Cleaning Contract?
On Nov. 1, 2010, the John Doe prosecutors asked fora subpoena of Milwaukee County records apparently related to the contract for courthousecleaning in 2009, newly released documents show. Scott Walker privatized those services—and was ableto .. more
Feb 21, 2014 5:33 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Walker’s Campaign Called the Shots on BHD Demotion
The Journal Sentinel wrote about Scott Walker’s campaign’s attempt to stem thefallout from the tragedies at the county-run Behavioral Health Division. Onecasualty was John Chianelli, once the head of the county’s Behavioral HealthComplex. He.. more
Feb 20, 2014 8:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
John Doe Emails: No Separation Between Walker's County and Campaign Staff
Just scrolling through the new emails released today(thanks, Progressive!) it’s clear that there was no separation between ScottWalker’s county administration and his campaign for governor. Here’s one example. During the campaign, Walker and.. more
Feb 19, 2014 8:00 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Thoughts on Kelly Rindfleisch’s John Doe Emails
I know I shouldn’t make predictions, but it’s hardto resist not contemplating what will turn up in the documents to be releasednext Wednesday in the case of Kelly Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch, you may remember, was a top ScottWalker aide when he .. more
Feb 13, 2014 9:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Club for Growth Heads to Federal Court to Stop John Doe 2
Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more
Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker Was Part of the O’Donnell Park Coverup
In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more
Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Must John Doe Evidence Remain Secret?
When Judge Neal Nettesheim signed an order closing the three-year John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office, he required that the secrecy order remain in place. more
Mar 13, 2013 4:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Top Stories of 2012
It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more
Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features