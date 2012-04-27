Kelsey Lauren
A Very '60s Comedy of Errors
Apr 27, 2012 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marquette's 1960s-Style 'Comedy of Errors'
Shakespearean wit meets the 1960s in Marquette University Theatre's production of The Comedy of Errors. The clean lines of Adriana Saia's cleverly simple set make Ephesus feel very much like the '60s. In places the set can make the show loo more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Don’t Dress for Dinner
Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard of quality with a staging of Don’t Dress for Dinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’t without its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun ,Tod... more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee