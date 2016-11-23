Kelsey Moses
Appetite at the Power Plant
Nov 23, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Zombie Boardgame Improv Comedy with No Dice
Back in 1978, SPI did a Dawn of the Dead board game. No kidding. I think it might have even been licensed directly through George Romero. I seem to remember hanging out in a comic book shop back in the early ’90s actually playing the thing. It’s.. more
Oct 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Party of Haters
A popular epithet among young people these days is “hater.” They really don’t like intolerance. More of us should start calling out hatred when we see it.That is especially true when one of our two major political parties has made a co more
Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments