Ken Ludwig
Lend Me A Tenor--West Allis Edition
It wasn’t too long ago. A local director I quite respect made veiled comment on how there had been so many local productions of a farce that included blackface as a part of the plot. I’m actually kind of okay with Lend Me A Tenor . . . it’.. more
Sep 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Levity of ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
Sunset Playhouse’s staging of the stage farce MOON OVER BUFFALO is a light comedy delivered in a simple rhythm. Show runs through Sept. 25. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Auditions for Lend Me a Tenor
Ken Ludwig’s comedy Lend Me a Tenor is a classic piece of light entertainment. The play that debuted in 1989 was set in 1934. A world-famous tenor is due to perform in Cleveland, Ohio. When he doesn’t appear for the performance, an erstwhi.. more
Aug 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Retro Cross Dressing Comedy in Waukesha
Ken Ludwig might have come out of a different era. The playwright behind such classic farces as Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo was born in the midst of the mid-twentieth century that serves as the setting for his classic comic farce.. more
Feb 27, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Farce Auditions with WCT Next Month
Ken Ludwig’s farce Leading Ladies features a couple of down-on-their-luck actors with dreams of success in Hollywood. When a wealthy older woman announces that she’s seeking long-lost relatives, the two actors look to impersonate them...only.. more
Nov 17, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lighthearted ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
Moon Over Buffalo, outdoor theater, Russ Bickerstaff, SummerStage, Ken Ludwig, Sean Duncan, Alicia Rice, Cyrano de Bergerac, Noel Coward, Private Lives, Buffalo, New York, Samantha Hoppe, Hugh Blewett, Liz Shipe, Zach Thomas, Lapham Peak St... more
Jul 21, 2015 10:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lighthearted 'Moon Over Buffalo'
SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more
Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for 'Moon Over Buffalo'
I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more
Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bringing Together Eight Original Plays
It’s Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts Festival season again! This year’s theme: “The Honeymoon is Over.” More than 160 plays—the most the theater has ever received—were submitted from all over the country and Pink Banana chose eight unique... more
May 30, 2014 2:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Classic Farce Done Well
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Day in the Life of an Opera Company
The year is 1934 and we are introduced to the Cleveland Grand Opera Company in a swanky hotel suite. They are awaiting the arrival of world-famous tenor Tito Merelli, the star in their production of Otello. The company is scheduled to perf... more
Apr 4, 2014 12:33 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Sunset’s Hole in One
A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more
Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Old Time Comedy in Elm Grove
Contemporary playwright Ken Ludwig has made quite a name for himself constructing stage sitcoms that feel like authentic sitcoms from another era. Taken completely out of context, his Lend Me A Tenor may as well have been more
May 30, 2013 1:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset's Hilariously Screwball 'Lend Me a Tenor'
A madcap, screwball comedy with Broadway credentials arrives at the Sunset Playhouse in the guise of an opera gone haywire in Lend Me a Tenor. Ken Ludwig's comedy is highlighted by an energetic and engaging cast. The production runs through... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
'Lend Me a Tenor' Rises at Sunset
Set in the 1930s, Ken Ludwig's popular farce Lend Me a Tenor feels like it's been around since the '30s. In reality, though, the smash comedy debuted a little more than 25 years ago. Since then, it has become a staple of regional and commun more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions For Leading Ladies
A pleasant retro-farce, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is a fun trip to the theatre. It’s set in the ‘50’s. A pair of down-on-their-luck British actors pretend to be long-lost relatives of an old woman on her death bed. As you might imagine, the rel.. more
Jul 19, 2011 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bay Players 2011/2012
In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Player.. more
Jul 7, 2011 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
