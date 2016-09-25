RSS

Ken Ludwig

220px-lendmeatenor.jpg.jpe

It wasn’t too long ago. A local director I quite respect made veiled comment on how there had been so many local productions of a farce that included blackface as a part of the plot. I’m actually kind of okay with Lend Me A Tenor . . . it’.. more

Sep 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Sunset Playhouse’s staging of the stage farce MOON OVER BUFFALO is a light comedy delivered in a simple rhythm. Show runs through Sept. 25. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:43 PM Theater

paw_mct_(byjohnnienhuis).jpg.jpe

Photo By John Nienhuis

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

13332844_10154123226566280_7687209131052703894_n.jpg.jpe

Ken Ludwig’s comedy Lend Me a Tenor is a classic piece of light entertainment. The play that debuted in 1989 was set in 1934. A world-famous tenor is due to perform in Cleveland, Ohio. When he doesn’t appear for the performance, an erstwhi.. more

Aug 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Ken Ludwig might have come out of a different era. The playwright behind such classic farces as Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo was born in the midst of the mid-twentieth century that serves as the setting for his classic comic farce.. more

Feb 27, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Ken Ludwig’s farce Leading Ladies features a couple of down-on-their-luck actors with dreams of success in Hollywood. When a wealthy older woman announces that she’s seeking long-lost relatives, the two actors look to impersonate them...only.. more

Nov 17, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theatrereview_sunset_c_(bygeorgekatsekesjr).jpg.jpe

Photo by George Katsekes Jr.

Moon Over Buffalo, outdoor theater, Russ Bickerstaff, SummerStage, Ken Ludwig, Sean Duncan, Alicia Rice, Cyrano de Bergerac, Noel Coward, Private Lives, Buffalo, New York, Samantha Hoppe, Hugh Blewett, Liz Shipe, Zach Thomas, Lapham Peak St... more

Jul 21, 2015 10:22 PM Theater

moon over buffalo.jpg.jpe

bestevents.us

SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Theater

curtains_moonoverbuffalo.jpg.jpe

I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more

Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It’s Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts Festival season again! This year’s theme: “The Honeymoon is Over.” More than 160 plays—the most the theater has ever received—were submitted from all over the country and Pink Banana chose eight unique... more

May 30, 2014 2:00 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Theater

The year is 1934 and we are introduced to the Cleveland Grand Opera Company in a swanky hotel suite. They are awaiting the arrival of world-famous tenor Tito Merelli, the star in their production of Otello. The company is scheduled to perf... more

Apr 4, 2014 12:33 AM Theater

theater_rev_sunset.jpg.jpe

A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more

Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

Contemporary playwright Ken Ludwig has made quite a name for himself constructing stage sitcoms that feel like authentic sitcoms from another era. Taken completely out of context, his Lend Me A Tenor may as well have been more

May 30, 2013 1:41 AM Theater

A madcap, screwball comedy with Broadway credentials arrives at the Sunset Playhouse in the guise of an opera gone haywire in Lend Me a Tenor. Ken Ludwig's comedy is highlighted by an energetic and engaging cast. The production runs through... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Set in the 1930s, Ken Ludwig's popular farce Lend Me a Tenor feels like it's been around since the '30s. In reality, though, the smash comedy debuted a little more than 25 years ago. Since then, it has become a staple of regional and commun more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

A pleasant retro-farce, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is a fun trip to the theatre. It’s set in the ‘50’s. A pair of down-on-their-luck British actors pretend to be long-lost relatives of an old woman on her death bed. As you might imagine, the rel.. more

Jul 19, 2011 1:32 PM Theater

In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Player.. more

Jul 7, 2011 9:38 PM Theater

