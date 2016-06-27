Ken Macha
Bernie Brewer: Mascot, Cheerleader… Spy?
Bernie Brewer’s original County Stadium Chalet, where –according to one opposing manager – the mascot committed baseball espionage. With a 7-3 win onJuly 8, 1973, the Brewers completed a resounding doubleheader sweep of the TexasRangers and.. more
Jun 27, 2016 5:09 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Auditions for Good People
Racine’s Over Our Head Players will be staging a production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People this coming April. This moth OOHPs is looking for a few good people for its production of Good People. It’s a contemporary east coast dramati.. more
Feb 13, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Trailer Park Christmas Musical with Theatre Unchained
It wasn’t too long ago that Theatre Unchained staged a production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical . It’s kind of a quaintly comic piece of Americana that makes for kind of a fun departure from more traditional musicals. David Nehls and .. more
Dec 11, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday Brew
For the fourth year in a row, Lakefront Brewery is offering a Black Friday brew. This year's beer is an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels, and will be available only on Black Friday and only at the brewery at 1872 N. Commerce. It will only be.. more
Nov 20, 2014 9:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
See Ron's Guys Run, But Watch the Pitching
Being a certain age, the Observers had a 1960s song in their heads last week, with updated lyrics: "We met him on a Thursday and our hearts stood still, da doo ron ron ron..." Some Brewers fans had a heart-stopping question: "Who the heck i more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Maybe Macha Didn’t Have Enough Vision
Ken, we hardly knew ye. The Macha managerial era in Brewers history ended after two seasons when the team finished at 77-85, three games worse than the year before. The quiet, professorial Macha had nothing but winning seasons and two playo... more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
The Season Yet to Come
May is way too early for the Milwaukee Brewers’ season to be over. So it’s okay to ignore the chorus of yahoos who say otherwise.Apparently, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio is ready to do the same by keeping his head when all around him are lo... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
This Year’s Home Brew Is Leaving a Bad Taste
The Brewers’ inconsistency has their fans groaning. They swept three games in Pittsburgh by a combined score of 36-1, then lost three straight at home to the Cubs by a combined 25-4. They blasted the Pirates again, 17-3, but lost the next t... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Macha-vellian Musings
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
Goats, Monkeys, Hamlet. Etc.
It’s a spacious studio space in the Third Ward/Walker’s Point area of town. Classy, old white wood and white brick marred only slightly by some pseudo-sorta-kinda Jackson Pollock paintings to my right. A large audience sits on white wooden fold.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater