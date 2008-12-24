RSS

Ken Reibel

blogimage4965.jpe

Soaring unemployment. A plummeting stock market. Economic recession with no end in sight. Things don't get any better for business brokers,The New Economy more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4889.jpe

Thosewith less than excellent credit face higher interest rates, shorterterms and larger down payments, a credit calculus made possible byFICO. ,The New Economy more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Yes,but be patient—unfavorable information cannot just be deleted. The datathat go into your credit score can be divided into five categories. ,The New Economy more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

It's not just mortgage payments that are keeping homeowners up atnight-housing expenses in general are on the rise. A recent study by the Center for Housing Policy, the research affiliate of the National,The New Economy more

Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

12252476454907cb9daa5b9.jpg.jpe

Jack Daniels, co-owner of Milwaukee-basedHot Water Products, one of the largest distributors of thermal solarpanels in the Midwest, isn’t one to go with the flow. “We’re not,The New Economy more

Nov 1, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Environmental stewardship is firmly rooted in the texts of the world’s great religions. Jewsand Christians both point to Genesis 2:15, where God tells Adam toabad, or serve, the Garden of Eden. T,None more

Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Welcome to the Brewery Credit Union, the bestplace to save and borrow,” says a friendly, recorded voice at the otherend of the line. ,The New Economy more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage4124.jpe

When Glenda Carter was growing up barefoot in a small MississippiDelta town, she and her friends had a favorite expression: “Let itride.” “It meant, ‘Let it go, move on,’&,The New Economy more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage3910.jpe

The financial "bailout" bill will pass Congress and be signed by the president. Provide adequate money. ,The New Economy more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

What can you do with a stop sign that hasn't already been done? That question nagged Rick Bergholz, CEO of Traffic and Parking Control Co.,The New Economy more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage3703.jpe

Lake Express Ferry Is Still Popular ,The New Economy more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage3708.jpe

Climatechange ranked dead last on a list of 10 concerns presented by the sixpage survey. According to the study’s authors, “Most business leadersdo not believe that climate change is a pre,The New Economy more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Beier and others want to use part of a $200,000 federal Solar City ,The New Economy more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage3513.jpe

The MilwaukeePublic Market, the symbol of a rejuvenated Third Ward, will expandthis December as Good Harv,The New Economy more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Although consumer inflation is at a 17-year high, historically high oil prices are not necessarily to blame. ,The New Economy more

Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

It was during an Amway business convention in Albuquerque some 20 years ago that Ruben Hopkins got his first inkling of what ailed the African-American business community. ,The New Economy more

Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

“Thepoint is that 401(k) and similar contribution plans were created toensure that Cool Hand Luke, ,The New Economy more

Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Howdid you spend your stimulus check? If you’re like most Americans, youbought gasoline. Since President Bush signed the tax rebate into lawFeb. 13, the average household has spent $1,500 filling the family car,according to research by Wisconsi... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Brewery Credit Union (BCU) has more on tap than just savings accounts and car loans. The community not-for-profit organization also offers BEER, or Brewery Employees Education Resource programs. “Wealways strive to educate,” said Marketing D... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage2888.jpe

Worried Banks More Willing toNegotiate Mortgages Shepherd ,The New Economy more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES