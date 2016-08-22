RSS

Ken Vandermark

Flanked by some choice supporting players, Chicago jazz player Ken Vandermark delivered a stirring aural statement. more

Aug 22, 2016 9:30 AM Concert Reviews

The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more

Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Around MKE

Blues fans arefamiliar with Muddy Water’s 1969 album “Fathers and Sons,” which pairs Muddyand his longtime piano man Otis Span with a younger generation of bluesmen likeMike Bloomfield, who spent his teenage years studying at Muddy’s .. more

Nov 21, 2015 9:45 PM Around MKE

Malgorzata Haduch

On Tuesday,October 20, celebrated Dutch band the Ex will be playing at the Sugar Maple inBay View. The gig marks the beginning of their first North American tour since2011. The Ex will be joined at the Sugar Maple, and for the rest of the 10.. more

Oct 16, 2015 9:34 PM Around MKE

Once upon a timeI played DJ in the basement of a hotel in Città di Castello, Italy. My audience was an international group ofphilosophers who convene in the scenic city for an annual three-week programcalled the Collegium Phaenomenologic.. more

Sep 1, 2015 1:33 AM Around MKE

In a recent OffThe Cuff interview,Hal Rammel waxed optimistic about the future of improvised music in Milwaukee:“There has been an explosion of interest and activity in the past few yearsthat puts Milwaukee on par with Chicago.” June alo.. more

Jun 19, 2015 4:51 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

For the seventh year in a row, Okka Fest will bring improvised music and free jazz to Bay View. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:21 PM Local Music

Wladziu Valentino Liberace’s entrance into the world foreshadowed a career renowned for dramatic entrances. On May 16, 1919, in West Allis, Frances Zuchowski, a Polish-speaking young woman from Menasha, and her husband, Salvatore Liberace, ... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

The young San Francisco saxophonist Howard Wiley continues to explore the seminal significance of the Angola Prison Farm, the Louisiana prison camp where African Americans such as Leadbelly and other bluesmen and vernacular musicians were i... more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

After gracing the stages of Austin City Limits and Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, they appeared on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” that fall, and soon released the live DVD Live from Austin, TX. Months later, Austin American-Statesman named more

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

What began as a Walker’s Point street festival circa 1977 is now an expansive, three-day taste of Mexican culture. The fiesta will feature regional cuisine from a variety of local sources, with vendors and exhibits involving music... more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Undoubtedly, the 2004 communiqués of torture and detainee abuse at Abu Ghraib prison are still among the most infamous of the war in Iraq. Shocking photographs involving American GIs and Iraqi prisoners wiped away the last vestiges of hope ... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

